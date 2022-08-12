Carolina Dieckman pays tribute to Paulo Gustavo, does not hold back tears and moves the web: “A much needed artist”

The death of Paulo Gustavo it was not an easy event. To this day, people close to the comedian still get emotional when they mention the comedian. This Thursday (11th), Carolina Dieckman shared the backstage of a work he did in Niterói, Rio de Janeiro, on the street named “Paulo Gustavo”.

In the post, the actress pays tribute to the star of “My mother is a piece”, talks about the importance of the artist to the Brazilian cultural scene and mentions how Paulo will be a “giant” forever. “Yesterday I spent the night filming on the street Paulo Gustavo, with the name of a genius, of a guy so loved, a much needed artist, of a business that is here just to remind you that he is giant and forever. Laughing is an act of resistance, I know, but it made me want to cry,” he said.

In the caption, she still marks the owner Déa Lúcia, mother of Paulo, Thales Bretashusband and sister of the comedian, Ju Amaral. In the comments, the actor’s personal friend, Marcus Majella, left a word of affection through the emoji heart icon. It is worth mentioning that the death of Paulo Gustavo moved the country mainly due to the popularization of the works carried out.

Gustavo died in 2020, after complications from Covid-19. This year, the Rio de Janeiro samba school, São Clemente, paid tribute to Paulo Gustavo with the theme “My life is a piece”, countless loved ones who passed through the artist’s life were on the avenue such as Tatá Werneck, Samantha Schmutz, Monica Martelli and Ingrid Guimarães.