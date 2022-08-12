Carolina Dieckmann gets emotional in Niterói

share tweet share share Email

Carolina Dieckmann posted a photo on social media on Rua Ator Paulo Gustavo, in Icaraí, South Zone of Niterói, pointing to the street sign named after the comedian from Niterói. The actress said that she spent the night recording in Niterói and remembered her friend when passing by the street with the name of Paulo Gustavovictim of Covid-19.

This Thursday (11), the actress shared a record next to the street sign so dear to the people of Niteroi. “Yesterday I spent the night filming on Paulo Gustavo Street. Street with the name of a genius, of a guy so loved, of a much needed artist, of a business that is here just to remind you that he is giant and forever. Laughing is an act of resistance, I know… but it made me want to cry”wrote the actress who dedicated the post to the actor’s mother, Dea Luciathe sister Ju Amaral and to the widower Thales Bretas.













