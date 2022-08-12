Cases of children manipulated to produce pornography grow 65%, says international report | Technology

Child pornography produced by children aged 7 to 10 grew 65% in 2022, an international report by the IWF (Internet Monitoring Foundation) has revealed.

In most cases, children are guided, tricked or even extorted into creating these images.

This criminal content is created through webcams and cell phones, then shared across platforms and websites.

The study authors spotted 19,670 web pages with content from this age group in the first half of this year. The number in the same period in 2021 was 11,873. In 2020, another 4,277 pages were identified.

Despite the expressive increase among the group of pornography produced by children between 7 and 10 years old, the group between 11 and 13 has the highest number of denounced pages.

There are 146,911 reports of this age group in the first half of this year, which represents an increase of 137% compared to 2021. See below the data for each age:

Pages with child pornography by age age group 2020 2021 2022 Growth (from 2020 to 2022) 7-10 4,277 11,873 19,670 360% 11-13 27,090 63,642 56,179 107% 14-15 990 2,110 1,343 36% 16-17 171 512 429 151%

This child abuse content reaches the foundation through anonymous reports or also through the work of researchers.

The IWF is a European organisation, based in the UK, and is the continent’s only whistleblower channel with the legal powers to proactively search for this type of content.

IWF analysts are trained to estimate the age of children through body details such as bone length and genital characteristics.

The pages are hosted in several countries, which have not yet been cataloged according to recidivism. When these experts identify the site’s hosting location, they alert reporting channels, authorities and potential partners in that country to remove the content.

The IWF gives tips to prevent children from falling victim to these criminals:

Talk to your child about online sexual abuse and listen to their concerns

Agree ground rules about the way you use technology as a family.

Learn about the platforms and apps your child loves. Take an interest in her online life

Learn to use apps and settings that make your child safer