Cemig employees act against possible suspension of the health plan

About 300 people participate in an act in front of Cemig’s headquarters, in the Santo Agostinho neighborhood, in the southern region of Belo Horizonte, this Thursday morning (11). The demonstration was organized by Sindieletro, which denounces a dismantling of the company and which, according to the entity, intends to extinguish the rights of active and retired workers.

According to Sindieletro’s general coordinator, Emerson Andrada, Cemig would have made a collective agreement in the past in which electricians would be guaranteed the permanence of the health plan, however, the current management, according to him, would be trying to break the deal.

“Cemig just couldn’t break this agreement because we are preventing it in justice, in the fight, in politics, in technique and that’s why it couldn’t, but it has already promoted several attitudes to do that”, he accuses. Other unions, such as those of Correios and Copasa, support the act.

Banners with the words “We will not accept that Cemig Saúde is destroyed” and “Cemig, this train is ours” are posted on the walls of the building. On the other hand, the company also posted a poster informing that on this day there will be no face-to-face service at the unit.

After the protest in front of the headquarters, the protesters go to the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais to deliver a request from the workers to mediate conflicts between the parties. Afterwards, the act must go to the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais.

Retired by the company after 25 years of contribution as a technician and later as an engineer, Ricardo Martinho, 72, fears that the extinction of the health plan will harm colleagues who have less remuneration. “If I end our plan, I’ll have to look for a private person, but who can’t afford to pay?”, he asks. According to the retiree, the agreement was signed in the 1970s and since then employees have discounted the value of their participation in the plan. “We did our part and are doing it, now the company has to do its part”, he says.

In April 2021, Cemig began a process of collective bargaining with the Union Entities representing its employees and the Association of Retired Electricians and Pensioners of Cemig, aiming to define new rules for the cost of the health plan for active and retired employees. This change is necessary since, under current conditions, the cost of the health plan generates a liability that can compromise the economic sustainability of the company.

Reply from Cemig

In a statement, Cemig said that “at no point in this negotiation did Cemig fail to provide the health plan to its active or retired employees, as well as to their family groups. The proposal presented by the company to replace the current model guarantees a of quality health, in line with the market and fully funded by the company for active employees. In addition, it guarantees the retiree the right to remain in the same plan, provided that the legal requirements are met and that he starts to bear its cost , under the terms of Law 9.656/1998”.

The company also informed that the negotiations with the union entities continue, even with the discussions taking place in the judicial sphere.