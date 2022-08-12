Ceni will have his 2 new reinforcements for the South American semi

Coach Rogério Ceni will have his two new reinforcements for the Copa Sudamericana semifinal against Atlético-GO. Nahuel Bustos and Nahuel Ferraresi can be registered in the competition in the vacancies of other athletes who are no longer in São Paulo.

Giuliano Galoppo, for example, inherited the number 21 from Gabriel Sara, who transferred to Norwich, from England. The Argentine midfielder was hired by São Paulo in time to be registered for the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana, as well as Marcos Guilherme, who kept the number 45 shirt, which belonged to Nathan, a right-back on loan from Coritiba.

Nahuel Bustos and Nahuel Ferraresi will be able to fill the vacancies left by Rigoni and Toró. The first was registered as shirt number 7. The second wore shirt number 44 in the Copa Sudamericana.

São Paulo has the right to make up to three changes in the list of entries for the Copa Sudamericana for the semifinal dispute. If it goes ahead with the decision, the club will not be able to include new athletes to play in the tournament.

Nahuel Bustos has been training with the squad this week after being introduced last Friday and hopes to be listed for next Sunday’s game, against Red Bull Bragantino, for the Brazilian Championship, a competition in which he is already registered.

Nahuel Ferraresi, in turn, has not yet been announced as a new reinforcement for São Paulo, but arrived in Brazil last Monday to define the last details of the negotiation. The Venezuelan defender should be made official in the coming days. The deadline for entries in the Brasileirão is August 26.

