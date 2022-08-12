Central Bank President: ‘It is not true that banks lose money with PIX’

Campos Neto refuted the statements of the Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira; government official accused bankers of supporting letter for democracy for the loss of resources with the instant transfer system

BC President Roberto Campos Neto denied that PIX harms banking institutions



The president of the Central Bank of Brazil (BC), Roberto Campos Netoparticipated in an event promoted by the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) on Thursday, 11th, and denied that the PIX – an instant and free payment system, operating 24 hours a day, developed by the BC – causes damage to banking institutions. According to the economist, it is a new mechanism that was built with all the hands of the financial system. “The banks helped a lot, they put out beautiful advertising, they did a very good marketing, I think it’s a gain that we have for society”, he said. According to Campos Neto, other central bankers questioned him about the methodology for applying the PIX and vented that they would never be able to propose implementation in their countries due to banking pressures. “I said: ‘yes, but in Brazil they collaborated and that’s why we have PIX’. According to the BC commander, the agency will soon present a study detailing the impact of the instant payment system on bank revenues.

“Banks understood that in the end it is a win-win model, everyone will win more, everyone will lose on one side, [mas] it will generate new business, it will generate financial inclusion, new accounts, less money in circulation, less cost, more automation. You have a loss of income from transfers, but on the other hand, new accounts are opened, new business models are generated, you withdraw money from circulation, which is a huge cost for the bank, you increase the transaction, so the transactional increases”, pointed out. Campos Neto’s speech refers to recent demonstrations by the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI). The ruling duo accused bankers of supporting the manifesto in favor of democracy, promoted by the Faculty of Law of the University of São Paulo (USP), for losing resources after the implementation of the PIX. “If you make someone lose 40 billion a year to benefit Brazilians, it is not surprising that the injured person signs a manifesto against you”, published the minister on his social network.