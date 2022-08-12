Cheap and noisy: how international investors see Brazil

Among international investors, the 2022 election does not generate the fear and concern that other election cycles have already provoked.

Nor is there today the excitement that I witnessed among them when Jair Bolsonaro won – certain that the country would see many reforms and privatizations.

Four years, a pandemic and a war later, the feeling is one of mixed feelings about the current government and many doubts about the PT’s return to the Presidency.

I was in New York and Washington for the last week, talking to some of our Arko Advice clients. Since 1982 we have been on Wall Street every six months, explaining the Brazilian political process. There were dozens of meetings with banks and funds, in addition to a meeting organized by Bank of America with institutions interested in Brazil.

The current government generates different sensations and perceptions – often in the same interlocutor. Most recognize and praise structural issues that have been addressed, such as the Pension Reform and the formal autonomy of the Central Bank. There is much praise for the concessions program led by the then Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio de Freitas. They believe that not only the portfolio is good, but that the interaction with the ministry is fast, fluid and with good access to information.

Investors also take note of sectoral regulatory frameworks, especially in sanitation. The landmarks of cabotage and railways are well regarded, but still perceived as embryonic. The privatization of Eletrobras is seen as a good surprise.

No one here thinks that, in the event of a PT victory in October, we will have the repeal of the Labor Reform (Congress would not agree), the renationalization of Eletrobras or the end of the Central Bank’s autonomy. This is another field that gets rave reviews. Roberto Campos Neto’s stay in BC until December 31, 2024 brings relief.

The fiscal situation raises some concerns, but there is clearly a sense that the level of fiscal debate in Brazil has improved. The fiscal concern seems to be more of an anxiety for the future. Most say that Minister Paulo Guedes and his team did a good job in the fiscal field, especially in terms of reducing gross debt. Today at 78%, many believed in 2020, including the Treasury itself, that it would reach 100% in 2025.

In the fiscal field, the concern with Jair Bolsonaro is the speed with which things can change. The recently approved PEC on Benefits was cited as an example of a proposal that does not change the fiscal trajectory, but alters one of the certainties they had about Brazil: that new benefits would not be created in an election year due to the rigid Electoral Law.

“Apparently, everything in Brazil can be resolved with a PEC,” a manager told me. There is some exaggeration in the phrase, but he is not wrong.

In the institutional field, I have not found a single fund that believes in a coup in Brazil. They believe in our democracy. That said, questions along these lines have been asked, which in itself is bad. The general feeling is that we can go through a turbulent electoral period, with protests and even violent episodes.

The consensus in this field is that the worst scenario designed here would be something similar to what happened in the United States on the infamous January 6, 2021, when Donald Trump supporters invaded Congress.

The biggest criticism of the Bolsonaro government lies in the political noise that the government generates, forcing managers to worry about the country, which, consequently, makes investment more expensive.

“Brazil concentrates political noise that is disproportionate to what it represents in terms of size and opportunities. It makes up 5% of my portfolio and 80% of the noise. It is tiring to follow the country”, said one of the customers. “The impression is of a leader who buys the wrong fights.”

In relation to the eventual return of former President Lula, the main concerns refer, directly or indirectly, to the economic and fiscal policies adopted by him.

There is a certainty that both Lula and Bolsonaro will spend, outside the ceiling, at least R$70 billion in 2023 to extend Aid Brasil with the amount of R$600. With Lula, the perception is of even higher expenses, for this is the anxiety to quickly see a design to contain indebtedness.

The most recurrent doubt in the case of Lula’s victory is precisely in relation to the spending ceiling. Will it be kept? For most, no. But the question does not end there. If the ceiling is removed, will we have a new fiscal anchor? Which would be? It is like?

The political progress of this issue also raises doubts. Would the removal of the ceiling be the number 1 priority of a Lula government? Or would we have a one-time spend attempt backed by a new anchor? Most managers do not doubt the creation of a new fiscal anchor, but say that “the confirmation of a reasonable fiscal anchor by the PT would be a pleasant surprise”. Most also question whether it would be possible to pursue primary surplus targets again.

The suggestion circulates through the PT campaign corridors to change the fiscal anchor from IPCA to real GDP. The suggestion resonates well with foreigners, but it raises additional questions, perhaps too technical for me to explore in this article. In short: they will wait and see and, seeing, they will wait for more details.

Many of the foreigners’ fiscal fears regarding Lula are anchored in their bad memory of the Dilma administration. For most, Lula is not Dilma. But the PT is the PT.

That is why they expect what has not yet come: greater clarity in the Lula plan regarding the maintenance of the debt trajectory in an acceptable direction.

A point of great distrust with Lula’s return refers to state-owned companies. This seemed to be, in the many conversations I had, the point that most differentiates Lula from Bolsonaro.

The general perception is that Petrobras’ international parity price (PPI) should be changed in a Lula government, even if such a change comes up against the State-Owned Companies Law, which would need to be amended by Congress. Some believe that, if a barrel of oil remains at an acceptable price, it will be difficult to ignore the fact that a Petrobras without price interventions generates billions in dividends for the government. Dividends that could be used to finance social programs. In general, state-owned companies generate discomfort, and there are more concerns about them in a Lula government than in a Bolsonaro government.

There are also many questions about Banco do Brasil and BNDES. Few about the Box. There are fears that the return of PT could result in a major intervention in BB, with a reduction in interest rates and the offer of credit at prices below the market. As for the BNDES, they believe in more credit for small and medium-sized entrepreneurs. They do not believe in the return of the “national champions” thesis.

They also question whether Lula would maintain, albeit in a different format, the concession program led by the Ministry of Infrastructure. Perception is varied. Some feel that the program generates resources that are too bulky to ignore. Others think that the format could make the process more difficult, as they imagine that the PT would seek to receive the funds more quickly, in cash, and not over years of investments.

I come back from the NY round with one certainty: the consensus among the many funds I talked to is that Brazil is cheap, fiscally decent and today has a good macro story to tell. At the same time, it embeds many tail risksis confusing and politically noisy.

“The market is cheap. But it’s cheap for a reason. At other times it was also cheap, and even then we came out on the low side,” said the manager of one of the largest funds in the world.

In short, there is a moderate optimism, anchored in the famous saying that a dog bitten by a snake is afraid of sausage.

Lucas de Aragão is a master in political science and a partner at Arko Advice.

Lucas of Aragon