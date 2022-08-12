check out how to download Caixa Tem and check the value

Through Caixa Tem, the truck driver can check the balance, use the virtual card, pay bills and use the QR Code to pay for purchases.

Government pays BRL 1,212.00: see who receives

Last Tuesday (9), the payment of Pix Caminhoneiro began. In this way, about 190 thousand self-employed truck drivers from all over Brazil will receive the first two installments of the benefit in the amount of R$ 1 thousand, referring to July and August.

In short, through the Caixa Tem digital social savings program, the truck driver can check the benefit balance, use the virtual debit card, pay slips or bills and use the QR Code to pay for purchases in supermarkets, bakeries, pharmacies and other establishments. .

The app is available for android and iOSjust click on the links to download for free.

It is also possible to transfer the amount to any bank, free of charge, or even withdraw the money in cash at Caixa Econômica Federal self-service terminals, Caixa Aqui correspondents and lottery houses, using the code generated by the application.

Who is entitled to Pix Trucker?

In summary, self-employed cargo carriers registered with the National Registry of Road Cargo Carriers (RNTRC) until May 31, 2022 are entitled to Pix Caminhoneiro.

Thus, regardless of the number of vehicles that the professional has, the monthly payment of the benefit will be R$ 1 thousand. In addition, program beneficiaries must have a valid National Driver’s License (CNH) and CPF.

According to the Ministry of Infrastructure, it will not be necessary to account for the benefit received. Thus, beneficiary truck drivers will not need to prove that they are using the amount to pay for diesel. In short, professionals will be able to use the money as they wish.

Pix Trucker Calendar – August

Therefore, 6 installments of R$ 1 thousand will be transferred to truck drivers, ending in December. This month, the amount of R$ 2 thousand will be transferred.

Portion Payday 1st installment august 9 2nd installment august 9 3rd installment September 24 4th installment October, 22 5th installment November 26th 6th installment December 17th Source: Ministry of Labor and Citizenship

