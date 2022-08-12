Chico Buarque sues candidate from Piauí who used his music in video

Judge Márcia de Andrade Pumar, of the 6th Special Civil Court of the district of Lagoa (RJ), denied a request by singer and songwriter Chico Buarque to remove an excerpt of the song “Apesar de você” from a video produced by the campaign of the candidate for the government of Piauí. Silvio Mendes (Union Brazil).

“If there is no urgency in the measure, nor even fear of irreparable damage or difficult to repair, since it may be undone or compensated at the end, I fail to grant in advance the protection now sought”, says the judge’s decision.

Chico Buarque filed a lawsuit against Silvio Mendes, who has the support of Civil House Minister Ciro Nogueira and opposes the PT in Piauí. In the petition, lawyer João Tancredo, who defends the singer, asks Facebook to immediately remove the video from the candidate’s social network. The composer asked for compensation of R$ 40 thousand for damages morals.

Without authorization, Sílvio Mendes used the artist’s composition and voice as the soundtrack for a video recorded at his party convention, held on July 30th. According to the lawsuit, the reproduction had 70,000 views on Instagram.

In the lawsuit, Chico Buarque’s legal counsel claims that there are several violations of copyright.”…there is unauthorized use of musical work; there is violation of the platform’s terms of use; there is an affront to the musician’s reputation when seeing himself linked to the candidate through the partial reproduction of his work; there is serious moral damage,” the petition said.

“It is along this path that a second axis of this exordial piece is presented: the dangerous connection established between the candidate and the musician, which confuses the electorate and undermines the honor of the noble artist”, highlights the action.

The press office of Sílvio Mendes informed that it will not comment on the case.

In a note, Chico Buarque’s lawyer confirmed that he appealed the decision. “The request shows that some voters are already playing the video on their networks; that the video is featured on the candidate’s Instagram; and that the debate scheduled for August 16 will give great exposure to everyone, including the accused. may make it impossible to effect a possible judgment on the merits of the request in urgent relief, because the video will already be spread across the network”, said the lawyer.

Tancredo clarified that the process has several requests that have not yet been judged.