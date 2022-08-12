City Hall hires Gusttavo Lima and Wesley Safadão to do shows worth nearly R$2 million

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on City Hall hires Gusttavo Lima and Wesley Safadão to do shows worth nearly R$2 million 1 Views

The singer Gusttavo Lima will receive R$ 1 million in a presentation in Serra Talhada, Pernambuco hinterland. Wesley Safadão will also perform in the city and should earn BRL 700,000




