City Hall hires Gusttavo Lima and Wesley Safadão to do shows worth nearly R$2 million

The singer Gusttavo Lima will receive R$ 1 million in a presentation in Serra Talhada, Pernambuco hinterland. Wesley Safadão will also perform in the city and should earn BRL 700,000

247 – The Municipality of Serra Talhada, in the Sertão of Pernambuco, hired the singer Gusttavo Lima to do a show on September 7th. The artist will receive R$ 1 million, according to Inexigibilidade 009/2022. The singer Wesley Safadão will also perform in the city for R$ 700 thousand. The information was published this Thursday (11) by Jornal do Commercio (see the posts at the end of the article).

The Rouanet Law ceiling for individual artists’ fees is R$3,000, according to the federal government’s publication in the February Official Gazette. Before, the limit was R$ 45 thousand (93% decrease).

Singer Gusttavo Lima had problems in at least five events in the states of Roraima, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Bahia and Ceará.

There are investigations in at least 35 cities. In addition to Gusttavo Lima and Wesley Safadão, artists such as Bruno and Marrone, Xand Avião, Simone and Simaria and Luan Santana were mentioned.

