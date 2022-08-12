CNN Brasil lays off 90% of its team in RJ

CNN Brasil laid off this Thursday, 11, 90% of the team at the Rio de Janeiro office, according to the portal. TV newsof UOL. The layoffs were due to “cost cuts and divestment in coverage in Rio”.

All the reporters were fired, as were producers, assistants, secretaries, among other employees of the Rio de Janeiro capital. Commentators, however, were spared.

According to the website, the order for the layoffs was by Renata Affonso, CEO of CNN Brasil. In an election year, the portal reported, the broadcaster wants to save production costs and is analyzing the hiring of journalists freelancers, that cost less, to serve the channel during election coverage.

Cuts are not recent

Throughout this year, CNN has already laid off part of its team in São Paulo. In July, the company fired at least four professionals in the areas of editing, reporting and digital media.

In the same month, the channel’s audience ended with 0.14 points on the National Television Panel (PNT), which earned it third place among pay TV channels. THE Young Pan News, which has a lower cost, scored 0.16 points. GloboNews led with 0.47 points, reported the PNT.

