CNN goes into crisis and fires almost all RJ reporters

CNN goes into crisis and fires 90% of the Rio de Janeiro team

In crisis, CNN Brasil fired almost all the reporters in Rio de Janeiro. Presenters and commentators were saved from the cut. But producers, assistants and secretaries also joined the wave of dismissal, totaling 90% of the staff laid off at the branch. Cleber Rodrigues, Isabelle Saleme and Bruna Carvalho are some of the professionals who were dismissed.

The news of the mass cut was published first hand by the website Na Telinha, and the column confirmed with sources and with CNN Brasil itself that the volume of layoffs was intense at the branch.

After an internal review, CNN came to the conclusion that the Rio team was “oversized”. Translating: there were a lot of people hired and little work to be done. And as the order in the news channel is to reduce costs, the “birdbird” was carried out.

Another important factor for CEO Renata Affonso’s decision was the low volume of news that Rio de Janeiro was getting on the channel. As this year’s focus is on the electoral race, the news has focused its programming on what is happening in Brasília and São Paulo.

The news channel also ended a technical partnership it had with the production company Paris Filmes, which took care of the Rio newsroom. Now they are looking for a company that provides the same services, but at a more economical price.

CNN plans to hire freelance journalists, who cost less, to serve the channel during election coverage.

Currently, Maria Mazzei is in charge of the newsroom in Rio, who accumulates the function with the head of Brasília. In June, Roberto Munhoz, who led the federal capital, accepted a proposal from Record and resigned.



*With the collaboration of Gabriela Ramos.

