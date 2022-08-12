Coca-Cola Creates New Soda Flavor; know more

Coca-Cola has created a limited-edition line of a new flavor aimed at the imagination of fantasy and dreams. Coca-Cola Dreamworld (or Mundo dos Sonhos, in free translation) will be launched in the United States and Canada as part of yet another product in the Creations line.



The drink is zero sugar and brings a mystery about the unusual composition: Dreamworld will have the “Unmistakable Coca-Cola flavor” combined with the “limitless creativity of the human imagination”.

Proposal

The company’s proposal is to attract Generation Z and invite the brand’s fans to look into the infinite possibilities of the mind. As each Coca-Cola Creations flavor comes with its own online experience, Dreamworld has a virtual augmented reality (AR) hub for its consumers.

Cans

The cans of the new flavor will come with a QR Code that shoppers can use to access this metaverse experience, where people can listen to music from a virtual DJ, play online games and dress avatars in Dreamworld-inspired outfits.

The online looks were designed by DRESSX, a fashion brand that creates virtual clothes for avatars. Instead of working with fabrics and sewing machines, the brand creates clothes in 3D computer programs like Blender.

Prior to Dreamworld, Coca-Cola Creations launched Starlight and Marshmello. The latter arrived in Brazil and presented the strawberry and watermelon flavor, favorites of DJ Marshmello, who co-created the product.