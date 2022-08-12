Cogna (COGN3) has an adjusted loss of R$36 million in the 2nd quarter, but Ebitda grows; CEO sees inflection for Kroton in next result

The education group Cogna (COGN3), owner of Vasta and Kroton, recorded an adjusted net loss of R$36.595 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), reversing the adjusted profit of R$55.29 million recorded in the same period 2021. The company released its numbers this Thursday (11). In unadjusted terms, the net loss was R$100 million, up 148.5% year-on-year.

In the quarter, net revenue was R$ 1.155 billion, a slight positive variation in the annual comparison, of 0.2%, driven mainly by the growth of Vasta, in basic education.

Meanwhile, the company recorded an operational improvement, with recurring earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) at R$355 million, an annual increase of 11.4%, which led to an Ebitda margin ( between EBITDA and revenue) of 30.7%, an increase of 3.1 percentage points in the annual comparison.

The Refinitiv consensus projected a loss of R$42.10 million, EBITDA of R$294.12 million and revenue of R$1.155 billion in the quarter.

“The restructuring we have done so much at Kroton [de ensino superior] as at Vasta last year, in addition to the search for efficiency that we have been doing, in a context of inflation, high competitiveness and a challenging economic scenario are among the highlights”, pointed out Roberto Valério, CEO of Cogna, in an interview with InfoMoney.

The education group highlighted that recurring EBITDA had its fifth consecutive quarter of growth. “This result, of course, has a more accounting characteristic, but comes with a very strong cash generation, of 47% in the first half of 2022 in the annual comparison”, highlighted the executive.

Operating cash generation after capex totaled R$290 million in the quarter, with the company highlighting the actions taken to reduce corporate costs and expenses and improve the net performance of the customer portfolio.

Valério highlights two points for the recovery, such as the 34.5% growth in Vasta’s net revenue, and the slower rate of decline in Kroton’s revenue (down 3.4% on an annual basis).

Thus, he evaluates, the inflection point in the higher education segment may be closer to happening. “We had told the market that Kroton’s revenue would start to grow in 2023, but as enrollment is going well, our student base grew by 12%, we already say that it could be in the third quarter of 2022. In the next quarter we should already see revenue growth at Kroton”, he says.

This inflection movement is approaching two years after Cogna started to make an impactful change in the higher education segment amid poor results and strong impact of the pandemic on face-to-face teaching, which led the company to bet on hybrid courses and on the segment premium as recovery levers.

“We had the restructuring of Kroton from 2020 to 2021, with the closure of 25% of the campuses, in addition to reducing marketing costs and renegotiating debt with students. This had an impact on evasion, we cleaned the base of those who had bad financial credit and we are now experiencing an impact on results, with high non-payment. Vasta also cut costs. Vast having high revenue with lower cost, will have more result. In general terms, Kroton and Vasta have healthy numbers”, says the executive.

Debt

One of the points that is always closely observed by investors and market analysts in relation to Cogna is its debt, with its cost putting even more pressure on the balance sheet with the strong rise in the Selic rate in the last year.

The education company highlighted that, looking at the semester, with the increase in the interest rate, the focus turned to liability management to mitigate financial expenses.

In the first half of the year, R$347 million in debt was renegotiated below par and in August, there was an issue of R$500 million via CRI with an average term significantly longer than the average term of the company’s current debts (88 versus 22 months).

“Financial expenses are something we look at with great dedication, our net debt is R$3 billion, of course debt service weighs on our results. We are trying to exchange more expensive credit lines for cheaper ones, we are having great success (…) It is important to say that our cash generation is more than enough to pay debt service and still generate free cash. Of course, I would prefer Selic to 4%, 5%, but the company is healthy enough to go through this moment until the interest rate returns to lower levels”, says Valério.

