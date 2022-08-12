Corinthians is lost in the second half and thrashed by Palmeiras in the Brazilian Under-17

Corinthians lived a complicated night this Thursday with its U-17 team. In the Brasileirão of the category, Timão was thrashed away from home by Palmeiras by 4 to 1.

The alvinegra team opened the scoring in the first half and managed to put some pressure on the hosts, but soon suffered a draw. In the second stage, however, the hosts soon swung the net and Timão broke down, making room for new goals.

Alvinegra schedule: Timão returns to the field on Saturday. The ball rolls to the team in a duel with Brasilis, for the Paulista of the category, at 11 am, at Fazendinha.

Escalation

Corinthians went to the field with Felipe Longo, Caipira, André, William, Gabriel Moscardo, Gustavo Henrique, Juninho, Breno Bidon, Guilherme Henrique, Adryan and Vitor Robson.

The game

First time

The hosts started already looking for the goal. Upon arrival through the middle, William disarmed the opponent from below at the entrance of the area and removed the danger that reached Felipe Longo.

The first Corinthians attempt was the result of a free kick. Bidon lifted the ball in the area and André got the header, but the goalkeeper made a save. On the way out of the ball, Luigi received the pass on the counterattack and made the finalization from the entrance of the area, but it hit outside.

Just before ten minutes, Palmeiras were in danger again. In a free kick, the ball passed through the entire small area and found Luigi, who headed it on the ground and saw the ball go too high, going over the goal.

When the ball came out, Corinthians opened the scoring. The exchange of passes in defense ended in a long throw for Bidon. The shirt 8 and captain of Timão received in the middle of the two opposing defenders and played loudly when realizing the goalkeeper leaving the goal. The ball covered the archer and died at the bottom of the net.

Shortly after, André had another providential interception: Luigi received the pass inside the area and was disarmed by the Corinthians player from below. The ball went out on a corner and the free kick by the defense still deflected into an opponent before going out through the back line.

Corinthians pressured the opponent’s ball out and bet on marking to regain possession and work on speed. In the 25th minute, the alvinegra team lost the ball in the offensive transition and saw the home team set up the counterattack. After two Corinthians fans tried the cut and failed, the finish from the entrance to the area was well defended by Felipe.

Shortly after, there was no one to stop the tie. Upon arrival from the right, the ball was crossed in the area by Gilberto, who received a free-kick and had time to go to the baseline, and David Kauã went up alone to leave everything equal.

Timão returned to try the goal, now with a long shot, after the corner was well away by the defense, but the finalization was directly in the hands of the goalkeeper. In the final minutes, Palmeiras also had two attempts from outside the area, but in both they sent the ball over the Corinthians goal. Thus, the first half ended in a draw.

Second time

Corinthians returned for the second half with two changes: Gustavo Henrique and Vitor Robson gave way to Victor and Bahia. Despite this, Timão did not stop the arrivals from Palmeiras and with about five minutes Figueiredo received the pass at the entrance of the area, cleaned the marking and hit the corner to turn the game around.

Shortly after, Palmeiras extended the lead. At the entrance of the area, David Kauã hit the goal, in the left corner of the goalkeeper, and swung the net. Corinthians felt the weight of the third goal and soon conceded the fourth. The cross from the left found Thalys in the small area, who headed straight high.

With just over 20 minutes, the Corinthians team made two more changes: Gabriel Moscardo and Guilherme Henrique left the field for the entries of Yago and Kallil. The changes, however, did not change the Corinthians scenario in the match.

Timão saw the owners of the house having possession and dominating the actions of the game. The alvinegra team, then, started to play a very defensive game. In the 32nd minute, the new change at Corinthians put Gabriel Yuske and Ruan in the places of Adryan and Juninho.

No Corinthian change had an effect to the point of making the team bring danger to the home team’s goal. Defensively, the team even had an improvement, but not enough to increase possession and swing the net again to reduce the disadvantage. Thus, the match ended in a victory for the hosts.

