Corinthians seeks replacement for Willian, has defined names, but is deadlocked

O Corinthians will try to sign a player to replace Willian, who is settling his contract termination with Timão and must agree with Fulham, from England. However, the Corinthians board finds two major difficulties in closing with this new piece: time and money.

Brazilian clubs have until next Monday (15) to register athletes hired for the end of the season. This is the date that the national transfer window closes. The registration deadline for the Brazilian Championship is until August 26th, but if the replacement is not registered with the IDB until the 15th, it will not be able to play in the national competition. In the Copa do Brasil, the registration period has already ended.

And because they have little time to hire a new player for mid/attack, the Corinthians board has difficulties in negotiating.

According to information obtained by THROW!, Timão has a list of options ranging from three to five players. The names of these athletes, however, are kept under lock and key.

The Corinthians directors will prioritize the international scenario, as they understand that in Brazil there are currently no options that can supply Willian’s departure at the height. For the alvinegra dome, those who could be this replacement work in Serie A and have already played seven matches.

However, abroad, the market situation requires an investment that is difficult to negotiate in such a short time. The idea is to attack players with a positive record, but who are not having a good time and who could be loaned or come at a low cost.

For this, a task force is set up, which involves the entire football department, so that Corinthians can be sure of hiring this new player for the attack.

Coach Vítor Pereira made it clear to the board that he wants a player to replace Willian.