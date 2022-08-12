Corinthians vs Palmeiras: analysis shows each team’s probability of winning in the Brasileirão | favorites

Vice-leader Corinthians and leader Palmeiras face each other this Saturday, at 19:00, at Neo Química Arena, for round #22 of the Brasileirão with the expectation of being a game. Animosity, this week Corinthians comes from elimination, and Palmeiras from a historic classification in Libertadores.

Who is the favorite for next Saturday’s game: Corinthians or Palmeiras?

Technically, Corinthians is the best home team in the Brasileirão and the only team still unbeaten at home (7 W, 3 L, 0 L, 80%), with the best home defense (three goals conceded in ten matches). The attack is only the 11th home team (14 goals scored). He didn’t concede a goal in seven of those games, best home team.

Palmeiras is the best visitor in the competition and the only unbeaten team away from home (6 W, 4 L, 0 L, 73%), with the best away attack (14 goals in ten games) and the best defense (five goals conceded). ). He didn’t concede a goal in six of those games, best defensive mark.

1 of 2 Gustavo Mosquito celebrates Corinthians’ goal against Botafogo — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Gustavo Mosquito celebrates Corinthians’ goal against Botafogo — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

It is to be expected that the offside line will play an important role in the match because Palmeiras is the attack most caught offside (44), and Corinthians, the second defense that leaves opponents offside (48).

In aggregate, although it is the team that finishes the least in the Brasileirão (9.7 per match), Corinthians is the most effective team, with a goal every 8.5 attempts. Palmeiras is the team that makes the most shots (17.3), with the eighth efficiency, one goal every 10.1 attempts.

2 of 2 Dudu celebrates Palmeiras’ goal in the away win over Ceará — Photo: Lucas Emanuel/AGIF Dudu celebrates Palmeiras’ goal in the away victory over Ceará – Photo: Lucas Emanuel/AGIF