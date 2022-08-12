Cosmic Butterfly: Photo shows galaxies colliding 60 million light-years away

A team of astronomers from the Gemini North telescope, in Hawaii, published this Tuesday (9) a photo of two spiral galaxies in the process of colliding and merging. In the image, we see the galaxies NGC 4568 and NGC 4567, known as the “Butterfly Galaxies” because of the shape that resembles the wings of the insect. They lie about 60 million light-years from Earth and, in approximately 500 million years, should give rise to an elliptical galaxy.

The image shows the early stages of the merger, with the galaxies held together by gravity. The centers of NGC 4568 and NGC 4567 are still approximately 20,000 light-years apart (equivalent to 75% of the distance between Earth and the center of the Milky Way).

See the image:

The Butterfly Galaxies colliding (Image: Reproduction/International Gemini Observatory/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA)

You may have noticed that the original spiral shapes of galaxies are still well defined, but as the merger progresses, their arms must end up destroyed: the gravitational forces of both must break the spiral structures, triggering intense star formation processes.

As the galaxies twist around each other, streams of gas and stars will be dragged out of each other, causing the individual structures of NGC 4568 and NGC 4567 to get mixed up. The process will give rise to an elliptical galaxy — perhaps similar to Messier 89, an ancient, low-star formation elliptical galaxy.

In addition to the beauty, the photo also brings a “spoiler” of what should happen in 5 billion years with the Milky Way, when it collides with Andromeda. It is possible that both will undergo a major change in their structures, capable of taking the Sun and the Solar System to a completely different region of the newly formed galaxy.

Detail highlighting the supernova in one of the galaxies (Image: Reproduction/International Gemini Observatory/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA)

Another interesting detail of the photo is a bright region, located in the center of one of the spiral arms of NGC 4568. There, is the glow of the supernova SN 2020fqv, which is already fading. It appeared in a Hubble telescope photo published in 2020, and is now in the Gemini image, with data taken that year.

Source: NOIRLab