Cousin of the actress confronted Paula Thomaz, says Gazolla

Actor Raul Gazolla, widower of Daniella Perez, said that a cousin of the actress confronted, this year, the murderer Paula Thomaz in a mall in Rio de Janeiro. The actor addressed the matter in an interview with Patricia Kogut’s column in the newspaper O Globo.

According to Gazolla, Daniella’s cousin recognized Paula, even with a mask, in a mall in the south of the city.

“Dani’s cousin met her this year at Shopping da Gávea, having a five-year party for her daughter. She was wearing a mask, but she [a prima] recognized, saw those eyes. And she yelled, ‘Dani’s killer’. The husband went upstairs. She said, ‘Are you going to kill me? Are you going to attack me too?’ And the guy replied, ‘You don’t know what you’re saying, it’s not her fault’. He fell for the lips of two murderers,” she said.

The actor said that Thomas and Guilherme de Padua, convicted of murdering Gloria Perez’s daughter, are “perverse, evil, cold and calculating” and that the series was important to “open the eyes of those who live with them”.

The killer is a psychopath who wants to show up. For him, it’s all right. He always gave his interviews, told his versions, put his nose up. The assassin is as dangerous as he is or more. Because she’s in the thick of it. So much so that she got married, changed her hair and changed her dental arch. I heard she did this job with a dentist. People who live with her think she is innocent, like the boy she married and who has two children with her. Raul Gazolla

Also according to him, Paula Thomaz wanted to live Daniella’s life and, today, lives like a “rich girl”.

“Is it over there [Paula] she took her 5-year-old daughter and put her to class with Carlinhos de Jesus, who was a personal friend of Dani’s. He did not know [que era filha dela]. She put her to a theater school. An assassin who has a false identity lawsuit. She wanted to live Dani’s life. And she avoids paying the court documents [uma indenização para Gloria Perez determinada pela Justiça] claiming that he has no financial means. But she does, so much so that she owns an apartment and is having a party at Shopping da Gávea for her daughter. She’s living her rich girl life,” she said.

Gazolla, who also lives in Rio de Janeiro, spoke about the reaction he would have if he found Pádua or Thomaz.

“If I come across one of them, you’ll know. You won’t even have to call me. The news will travel at a speed… I’m not interested in crossing. They’ve already destroyed what they had to destroy. Dani’s father died of sadness. He was so sad. He had cancer, he wasted away, it was very fast. They didn’t just kill Dani, they killed a lot of people”, he said.

On “The Night” (SBT) yesterday, the actor also spoke about the choice of the documentary “Brutal Pact – The Murder of Daniella Perez” not to show interviews with the killers.

“Five years they gave fake news, apart from the interviews they gave on some television shows. They didn’t. Him. Because he’s very megalomaniac. A murderer, little vermin, he wants to appear,” he said.

Raul Gazolla will be in Gloria Perez’s new 9pm telenovela, “Travessia”, which should premiere in October on TV Globo.