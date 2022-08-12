crowdfunding steals more than R$3 million

You decide to watch a video on YouTube. Rather, it displays an ad. A sad girl in hospital gown reveals that she has cancer, but the treatment “costs a lot of money and my parents can’t afford it”. They still shave her hair. On the screen, information on how to donate to crowdfunding.

“Please help me get well. Please. I don’t want to die,” she says, straight into the camera.

would you donate?

Thousands of people opened their wallets – and were duped. Cybersecurity company Avast has detected that the ad, seen by more than 10 million people in different countries, is fake. It is estimated that the coup raised more than $640 thousand (about BRL 3.2 millions).

Different girls, different names

The Avast team became suspicious when they noticed that the video is adapted for different markets.

“We found a selection of videos of the same girl, with appeals in Arabic, French, Portuguese, Spanish and Hebrew. Videos with similar appeals but with different girls were also detected,” says the company’s threat operations analyst, pavel Novak.

In the link to help, the girl’s name ranged from Barbara and Ksenia, to Alexandra and Ariela.

The investigation also revealed that donation sites were recently registered under anonymous and at the very least weird emails like [email protected] and [email protected]

He even reports that ‘Alexandra’ and ‘Ariela’ have the same contact email addresses despite being videos of two different girls. The emails were traced to a residential complex in Jerusalem, Israel’s capital.

Avast researchers blocked the donation sites and forwarded the report to YouTube. The company also alerted Israel’s Cyber ​​Emergency Response Team of the coup.

When the alms are too much…

Pavel Novak warns that users need to be aware of details that may indicate possible fraud. In this case, for example, the website and the video did not bring anything specific about the treatment.

The girl also comments that the cancer has spread throughout her body, something that, in the medical field, makes treatment much more difficult.

“It’s especially malicious and unethical because it’s potentially taking advantage of a real child, sick or otherwise, whose video was stolen for the stunt, or else they’re being forced to act out,” Novak said.

“It also erodes people’s trust in personal crowdfunding and charity, and diverts money away from real causes and institutions.”