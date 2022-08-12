Cruzeiro announces Lincoln, ex-Flamengo, and jokes: “As anticipated by Iniesta” | cruise

Cruzeiro announced another reinforcement for the rest of the season. This is the striker Lincoln, revealed by Flamengo, and who was in Vissel Kobe, from Japan. He arrives on loan until the end of 2023, with an option to buy from the celestial club.

More cruise news

Lincoln’s teammate in Japan, Iniesta wishes the striker luck

In the announcement, Cruzeiro joked with Andrés Iniesta, the Spanish ace who was world champion in 2010. Iniesta played alongside Lincoln at Vissel Kobe and sent “good luck” to his friend, now a player for the Minas Gerais club.

Lincoln is 21 years old and arrived in Belo Horizonte last Wednesday. Since then, he has undergone medical and physical tests, before being announced by Cruzeiro. The striker is the club’s 31st signing this season.

The boy arrives not only to be an option for the rest of Serie B, but also for the transition of the cast thinking about Serie A, which is very close. His contract, however, provides for the possibility of returning Cruzeiro at the end of 2022. The clubs share the salary payment.

1 of 3 Cruzeiro announces forward Lincoln — Photo: Disclosure Cruzeiro announces forward Lincoln – Photo: Disclosure

“Bora de Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

The absolute holder of the role during the season is Edu, with 16 goals in 36 games. But the player goes through a bad moment, without scoring for 11 matches. In the last two rounds, Luvannor played as a striker, even due to the wear of shirt 99. Rafa Silva is another option for the role.

>> Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Lincoln hasn’t been on the field in over two months. With just a few minutes for Vissel Kobe, the striker made the option of a loan precisely to get more opportunities. His last game was on June 1, when he was on the field for just over 60 minutes in a 3-2 win over Kataller Tokoyama.

Watch: all about Cruzeiro on ge, Globo and Sportv

Lincoln is from the same generation as Vinícius Junior at Flamengo. He made it to the professional ranks in 2017 and made 63 games by the end of 2020, with eight goals and three assists. In Japan, he scored four goals in 31 matches since the beginning of last year.