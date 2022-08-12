Cruzeiro announces the signing of Lincoln, ex-Flamengo and Vissel Kobe

Photo: Reproduction Twitter do Cruzeiro Lincoln the new striker of Cruzeiro

New reinforcement of Cruzeiro for the sequence of the season, Lincoln was announced by the celestial club on the night of this Thursday (11/8). On loan from Japan’s Vissel Kobe, the 21-year-old forward will stay at Toca da Raposa II until December 2023.

O supersports found out that Cruzeiro will have the option of returning the striker at the end of this year if the performance on the field is not satisfactory. Lincoln’s monthly earnings will be split between the two clubs.

Vissel Kobe had already confirmed the transfer of Lincoln Fox. The player also used social networks to say goodbye to the Japanese club this Wednesday (10/8).

“Thank you to all Vissel fans who supported me until today. You are very special to me. Today, I leave for Brazil in search of my happiness and my dreams. From now on, I will have my family by my side and my best in my best condition”, he said.

Lincoln is the seventh addition confirmed by Cruzeiro in the mid-year transfer window. Before him, defender Lus Felipe, right-back Wesley Gasolina, left-back Marquinhos Cipriano, midfielder Pablo Siles, midfielder Chay and striker Bruno Rodrigues were announced.

Lincoln’s career

Lincoln emerged as a promise from Flamengo’s youth teams. In 2017, the striker was integrated into the professional cast of the Rio team, but he was unable to establish himself in the team. He alternated between highs and lows until he was sold by Rubro-Negro to Vissel Kobe for around R$15.6 million, in January last year.

Still at Flamengo, the youngster was marked by a missed goal in the final minutes of the decisive match against Liverpool, from England, in the 2021 Club World Cup final, won by the English club.

Hired with great expectations, Lincoln also did not stand out on the Japanese team. In all, the striker played 31 matches and scored four times. His last game was on June 1, when Vissel Kobe beat Kataller Toyama 3-2 for the Emperor’s Cup.

In his entire professional career, Lincoln took the field 94 times and scored 12 goals, according to the website OGol.