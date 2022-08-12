Cruzeiro has five highlights in the selection of the 23rd round of Serie B

photo: Staff Images/Cruise

Filipe Machado, from Cruzeiro, was the most voted midfielder by the dynamics

With a 2-1 victory over Londrina, last Tuesday (9/8), at Estdio do Café, in Paraná, Cruzeiro scored five highlights in the selection of the 23rd round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. Popular voting is done on the tournament’s official Twitter profile.

Among those chosen by Raposa for the dynamics on social networks, are defender Lucas Oliveira; left-back Matheus Bidu; midfielder Filipe Machado; attacking midfielder Bruno Rodrigues; and striker Rodolfo.

With the victory away from home, Cruzeiro isolated itself even more in the leadership of the national competition, now with 52 points – nine more than the vice-leader Grmio and 19 ahead of Londrina, the first team outside the G4.

23rd round squad

Gabriel Batista (Sampaio Corra); Matheusinho (Sampaio Corra); Bruno Alves (Grmio), Lucas Oliveira (Cruzeiro) and Matheus Bidu (Cruzeiro); Machado (Cruzeiro), Villasanti (Grmio), Campaz (Grmio) and Bruno Rodrigues (Cruzeiro); Diego Souza (Grmio) and Rodolfo (Cruzeiro). Coach: Roger Machado (Grmio).

Match results of the 23rd round

  • Guild 5 x 1 Worker
  • Ituano 4 x 1 Sport
  • CSA 1 x 0 Brusque
  • Ponte Preta 3 x 1 Vasco
  • London 1 x 2 Cruise
  • Sampaio Run 2 x 0 Bahia
  • Tombense 0 x 0 Vila Nova
  • Nutico 2 x 1 CRB
  • Chapecoense 2 x 2 Novorizontino
  • Cricima 0 x 0 Guarani

