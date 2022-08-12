Cruzeiro: list of related has signed and returned DM players; see probable lineup | cruise

Cruzeiro presents news in the list of related for the game against Chapecoense, at 16:30 (Brasília), at the Mané Garrincha stadium, for Série B. The list has the presence of sides Wesley Gasolina and Marquinhos Cipriano, both hired in the middle window of year. Who also appears are midfielder Willian Oliveira and striker Rafa Silva, who were injured.

Gasoline and Cipriano came from European football. Both were playing at Sion, Switzerland, being teammates last season. This Wednesday, both players were registered by Cruzeiro.

There is a possibility that one of them will already appear in the starting lineup. Who can paint as a novelty in the starting lineup is also Willian Oliveira, recovered from injury. Rafa Silva, also back from the medical department, should start on the bench.

1 of 3 Wesley Gasolina Cruzeiro — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo Wesley Gasolina Cruzeiro — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo

Possible lineup for Cruzeiro: Rafael Cabral; Zé Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Wesley Gasolina (Daniel Jr), Neto Moura, Willian Oliveira (Filipe Machado), Chay and Matheu Bidu (Marquinhos Cipriano); Bruno Rodrigues and Edu (Luvannor)

Cruzeiro will play in Brasília, as Mineirão is unable to host matches this weekend, because of a music festival. Raposa is leader of Série B of the Brazilian with 52 and is very close to getting access.

