Cruzeiro x Chape in DF has 18 thousand tickets sold. Don’t miss out on the party

If you are a Cruzeiro fan in Brasília or in other cities and still haven’t secured your place to watch Cabuloso’s match against Chapecoense this Saturday (8/13), at Arena BRB Mané Garrincha, hurry up because more than 18,000 tickets have already been sold, out of a total of 24 thousand.

Metrópoles brings to the Federal District the match between Raposa and Chape this Saturday, at 4:30 pm, in the Brasília arena. And Cabuloso fans move to follow the game of their favorite team in the city, which has not happened for six years, in a 1-0 victory over Botafogo, in 2016.

The team is doing a great campaign in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. Raposa leads the national competition with 52 points and is three wins away from securing access to Serie A.

Sales continue in full swing. Tickets are being sold at physical points (see below) and online. To buy online, click this link.

tickets

The sectors available in the stadium for purchase are the lower chairs and hospitality. The first sector has a greater proximity to the lawn, while the other area has upholstered seats, bathrooms and more exclusive bars and is close to the bleachers sector.

Check the values:

Lower bleachers (half): BRL 90

Half-price with the donation of 1kg of non-perishable food

Lower bleachers (entire): BRL 180

Hospitality (half): BRL 120

Half-price with the donation of 1 kg of non-perishable food

Hospitality (entire): BRL 240

In addition to the online sale, fans can purchase tickets at the following physical points:

Globo Esporte Taguatinga Centro (cash and card sales)

Block C 9 Lot 07 Taguatinga Centro, Brasília – DF

Hours: 9 am to 6:30 pm

Big crowds (cash and card sales)

Address: CLS 308, Block A, Lojas 22/26

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, from 10 am to 5 pm, and on Saturday, from 10 am to 4 pm

For purchases with debit or credit cards, a 10% fee will be charged; Purchases cannot be paid in installments.