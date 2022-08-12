Cryptos Today: Ethereum Sustains High, Holds at $1,900 and Already Appreciates 40% Against Bitcoin After Early Update

The rally that took Bitcoin (BTC) to close to $25,000 yesterday after the announcement of deflation in the United States cools on Friday morning (12) and takes the cryptocurrency back to $24,000, with a retreat of 2% at 7 am. Despite losses in the market’s top crypto, Ethereum (ETH) sustains the previous day’s high and is trading close to stability in the early hours of today, holding at $1,900.

Behind the move is optimism regarding the Fusion update, which was anticipated by developers and should happen between September 11th and 15th – previously, the change was expected to start on the 19th of next month.

The Ethereum Merger will see the blockchain abandon the current mining mechanism for the production of the ETH cryptocurrency, adopting in its place the Proof of Stake (PoS) system, which uses 99% less energy. A PoS network has been running since 2020, and will be merged with the main blockchain next month – hence the name Fusion.

“I am bullish on Ethereum,” Dan Weiskopf, portfolio manager at Amplify ETFs told CoinDesk.

Ethereum’s jump is linked to the mood on the exchanges, but above all to the expectation for the Fusion update after the developers successfully completed the last phase of testing on Wednesday night (10).

With this, Ethereum extends its gains against Bitcoin, which has appreciated by more than 40% against BTC in the last 30 days. Since the tentative update date was announced in mid-June, the cryptocurrency’s jump in dollars has reached 85%.

In view of the positive scenario, technical analysts also point to the registration of the pattern called the Golden Cross, in which the 50-day exponential average crosses the 200-day one. The signal is read as positive because it shows strength in the asset’s recent price.

Weiskopf, however, considers it positive that Bitcoin has remained in the $24,000 region even if it shows a retreat this morning.

“People are excited to take risks again because it looks like inflation is under control,” said Weiskopf. “Let’s see if that really holds up. Bitcoin has bottomed out and we are now at $24K, many are excited about it.”

Among altcoins, the best result of the day is that of Huobi Token (HT), which soars 20% after the news emerged that entrepreneurs Sam Bankman-Fried and Justin Sun would be in talks about the possible acquisition of the Huobi exchange, which has been facing problems during the “crypto winter” – last month, the exchange announced the layoff of 30% of its employees. See more details below.

Next comes Ethereum Classic (ETC), a version that is expected to inherit miners who will no longer be able to work on the Ethereum network after the update scheduled for September. Cryptocurrency ETC is up 11.8% in the last 24 hours.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 24,053.20 -two% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 1,899.40 +0.6% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 327.05 -1.4% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.379835 -0.5% Cardano (ADA) US$ 0.537603 -0.3%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Huobi (HT) $5.33 +20% Ethereum Classic (ETC) US$ 43.31 +11.8% Bitcoin Gold (BTG) $32.25 +8 OKB (OKB) $20.26 +6% Tenset (10SET) $2.94 +5.7%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours THORChain (RUNE) $2.93 -6% Read DAO (READ) $2.60 -5.2% FTX Token (FTT) $30.69 -4.6% Arweave (AR) $14.75 -4.4% Elrond (EGLD) $65.47 -3.9%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 23.00 +4.54% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 29.74 +2.58% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 29.10 +5.24% Hashdex DeFi (DEFI11) BRL 28.26 +3.21% Hashdex Smart Contract Platform FI (WEB311) BRL 23.00 +1.99% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 7.81 +3.3% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 7.13 +7.21% QR DeFi (QDFI11) BRL 5.35 +3.68% Crypto20 EMPCI (CRPT11) BRL 6.10 0% Invest NFTSCI (NFTS11) BRL 34.56 +0.17%

See the main news from the crypto market this Friday (12):

Tornado Cash developer arrested in the Netherlands

A 29-year-old developer suspected of being involved with the Tornado Cash protocol, made illegal by US authorities this week, was arrested in Amsterdam today, according to a statement from the Tax Information and Investigation Service (FIOD).

The investigation is led by the Public Ministry for serious fraud, environmental crimes and asset confiscation. FIOD began investigations in June. The fulfillment of several arrest warrants has not yet been ruled out.

On Monday, Tornado Cash was placed on the OFAC sanctions list by the US, effectively making the service, which scrambles crypto transactions, illegal. The US accuses the service of facilitating the laundering of stolen cryptos in hacker attacks.

Huobi Sell at $3 Billion Valuation

Cryptocurrency exchange Huobi Global founder Leon Li is in talks to sell a majority stake in the company in a transaction that would value the company at $3 billion or more, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Li intends to sell nearly 60% of the company and has reportedly had preliminary conversations with Tron (TRX) founder Justin Sun and FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange founded by billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the deal. Subject.

Via Twitter, Sun denied any involvement in the deal.

If materialized on these terms, the acquisition of Huobi would be one of the biggest ever in the cryptocurrency industry. The exchange is one of the largest in the world, with a daily transaction volume of more than $1 billion, according to data from aggregator CoinGecko.

Binance Recovers $450K Stolen From Curve Finance

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao “CZ” said Friday that the exchange has frozen or recovered $450,000 that was stolen from the DeFi Curve Finance (CRV) protocol earlier this week.

On Tuesday (9), hackers stole nearly $570,000 from the DeFi project, just before the protocol’s developers claimed to have fixed the bug that allowed the attack.

Curve.Finance is one of the main players in the DeFi ecosystem due to the rewards it offers to those who deposit stablecoins to serve as liquidity for transactions in various other protocols.

According to Binance’s CEO, the exchange is now working with authorities to return recovered cryptos to affected users.

Coinbase downgraded by S&P Global

In a further setback for Coinbase, credit rating agency S&P Global said in a note on Thursday that the outlook for the cryptocurrency exchange is “negative.”

S&P Global lowered Coinbase’s long-term issuer credit rating and senior unsecured debt ratings from BB+ to BB, citing “weak earnings and competitive pressure.”

“Competitive risk has intensified in the cryptocurrency trading industry, with the company’s market share declining this year,” S&P Global wrote.

“We believe that as a result of market share erosion and an increased risk of margin compression, cyclical variations (peak-to-trough changes in revenue, EBITDA and EBITDA margin) for Coinbase have exceeded our previous expectations, leading us to review our financial risk assessment”.

