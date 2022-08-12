Curitiba, Goiânia and Salvador will have 5G from Tuesday, says Anatel; Rio, Vitória, Florianópolis and Palmas, until September | Policy

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) will release from Tuesday (16) the activation of the pure 5G signal (standalone) in Curitiba (PR), Goiânia (GO) and Salvador (BA), informed Moisés Moreira, adviser to agency responsible for the topic.

With the decision, eight capitals in the country will have the technology by next Tuesday. The first was Brasília (DF), on July 6th. Then, Belo Horizonte (MG), João Pessoa (PB) and Porto Alegre (RS), on July 29. On August 4, it was the turn of São Paulo (SP).

Rio de Janeiro (RJ), Vitória (ES), Florianópolis (SC) and Palmas (TO) will have the signal turned on until, at the latest, September 29, according to Moreira.

For 15 capitals, the maximum period for commercial activation will be extended by 60 days, that is, until November 27, as a matter of “caution and prudence”.

See the new 5G activation calendar in the capitals:

Curitiba (PR)

Goiania (GO)

Salvador BA)

Rio de Janeiro – RJ)

Vitória (ES)

Florianopolis (SC)

Palmas (TO)

Recife PE)

Fortaleza (CE)

Natal, RN)

Aracaju (SE)

Maceió (AL)

Teresina (PI)

Sao Luis (MA)

Campo Grande, MS)

Cuiabá (MT)

Porto Velho (RO)

Rio Branco (AC)

Macapá (AP)

Boa Vista (RR)

Manaus (AM)

Belém (PA)

Initially, all capitals were supposed to have pure 5G working by July 31. However, this deadline had already been postponed by Anatel to September 29. With this second postponement, the forecast is that all capitals will have 5G working until November 27.

According to Moreira, the deadline will have to be postponed in 15 capitals because operators are still waiting for the arrival of equipment that needs to be installed to prevent the 5G signal from causing interference in professional satellite services.

However, nothing prevents the signal from being released in these capitals before November, if the work on installing antennas and filters progresses.

1 of 1 Understand what changes with 5G — Photo: Kayan Albertin/g1 Understand what changes with 5G — Photo: Kayan Albertin/g1

The decision was made this Friday (12) at a meeting of Gaispi, a group created by Anatel to take care of the implementation of 5G internet in the 3.5 gigahertz range, which offers greater speed, stability and less latency (response) time.

It is worth noting that, at this first moment, the 5G signal reaches the capitals of the country restricted to some neighborhoods, since the auction notice determined that operators must install one antenna for every 100 thousand inhabitants. The number grows as the years go by.

However, nothing prevents operators from installing more antennas than the minimum required – which has been happening in capital cities where the technology is already available. The coverage area at the beginning of the service is part of each operator’s commercial strategy.

It is up to Anatel to release the activation of the 5G signal. With the authorization, operators Claro, TIM and Vivo — winners of the 3.5GHz band in the 5G auction — can offer the service to their customers.

For Anatel to give the authorization, Siga Antenado, an entity created by the three operators, must conclude:

installation of antennas in the minimum quantity required by the 5G public notice;

installation of filters to avoid interference in professional satellite services; and

start distributing kits to receive the new satellite TV signal to the low-income population enrolled in the federal government’s Cadastro Único.

Upon completion, tests are carried out and, if there is no interference, the agency gives the positive signal for 5G activation.

How do I access 5G?

To have access to the fifth generation mobile, the person needs to have a cell phone that comes with the technology. The newest devices, in general, already come enabled.

In principle, according to telephone operators, customers will not need to upgrade their data package to access 5G. It will be enough that the cell phone has the function. Anyone who has an Apple cell phone needs to download a software update, which will still be available. At this time, the chip exchange is also not being requested.

The 5G offered today by some operators uses 4G frequencies and 5G antennas, that is, it is not pure 5G.