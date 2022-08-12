David Luiz sends Flamengo shirt to young namesake who went viral with a great goal in Minas | Flamengo

Meet David Luiz! The 12-year-old boy who scored a great goal last Sunday
The player looked for the report to get to the young Davi and the ge took advantage of the recording of an article in Jornal Nacional about the goal to promote this contact. David Luiz recorded a video congratulating the namesake for the bid and promised to send an official Flamengo shirt. Despite living in Rio Piracicaba, a city located in the interior of Minas Gerais, the boy is a red-black fanatic and was moved by the idol’s words.
– Speak, namesake! How are you? What was that goal, kid? I’ve traveled all over the world and I’ve never seen a goal like that. So, remember one thing: champion on the field has to be champion off it too. Respecting family, friends, having a lot of discipline. Then you will be a great man and a great player.
”I heard that you are a fan of Mengão. In a little while your mantle is coming that you deserve. God bless you a lot. We are together”, said David Luiz in the video.
During the recording with TV Globo, young Davi Luiz explained his passion for Flamengo and said he intends to be a professional player in the future.
– I’m a big fan of Arrascaeta, Gabigol, Pedro, David Luiz. One day I dream of playing in Mengão. I want to be a professional player, reach the national team and win many titles.
