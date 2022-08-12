David Miranda is hospitalized in serious condition in ICU in Rio de Janeiro

Federal deputy David Miranda (PDT-RJ) has been hospitalized in serious condition in the ICU of Clínica São Vicente, in Rio de Janeiro, since Saturday 6.

Miranda suffers from a generalized infection in the gastrointestinal system and had complications, but, according to information published on Wednesday 10 by journalist Glenn Greenwald, husband of the congressman, he showed the first signs of improvement in his condition.

According to Greenwald’s account, Miranda began to feel sick on Saturday 6th, during a public event, with a lot of pain in the stomach region. The pain intensified and the deputy was sent to the hospital emergency, where doctors identified a problem in his gastrointestinal system.

On Sunday 7th, David Miranda himself published a video at the hospital on his social networks, regretting the fact that he could not attend the LGBTQIA+ Pride Parade in Niterói.