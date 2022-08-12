David takes drastic action, surprises and makes Matias confess to crime

On your final stretch, “Beyond Illusion” promises many surprises in the next scenes. After much trying to clear his name, David/Raphael (Rafael Vitti) will be able to make Matthias (Antonio Calloni) assume responsibility for the crime, where he killed his eldest daughter, Elisa (Larissa Manoela).

The good guy’s plan will be brilliant. Augusta (Olivia Araujo) isadora (Larissa Manuela) and Heloísa (Paloma Duarte) will help you. The trick, dubbed Pepper’s Ghost, will turn Isadora into Elisa. The young woman, I even saw her wearing the clothes her sister wore at the time of her death.

At the movies, isadora will appear as Elisa and will surprise Mathias. “Are we going to remember what happened together? After Dorinha opened the door for me, I ran to the boarding house and found you pointing the gun at Davi. Remember?”, says the redhead. agonized, Matthias will confess to the crime. “I… I shot. I shot… But it wasn’t meant to hit you, my love. The bullet was for the damn magician. It was my knee, my knee that failed. The knee. That’s why you missed the aim”, he will say. After that, then, the ex-judge is about to enter another crisis.

“I blamed the magician because he seduced you, spoiled you, threw you against me, against your family. He couldn’t stay free while I, who only wanted to get you out of the rogue, went to prison. I didn’t think it was fair. He deserved it.”will explain Matthiasafter being questioned about the guilt of David. “I forced the expert to forge a report incriminating Davi. But he refused and fled with my weapon. So I called another expert I trusted, from Belo Horizonte, and we planted another revolver.”will reveal, surrendering to the police.