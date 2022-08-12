Death of Jô Soares recalls the lack of good humor shows – 08/11/2022

This is part of the online version of Mauricio Stycer’s newsletter sent yesterday (10). In the complete newsletter, only for subscribers, the columnist also talks about the exaggerated merchandising in the soap opera “Pantanal”, highlights the facts “Para Remember” and “Para Esquecer” of the week and offers reading tips. Want to receive the full content next week, with extra information, straight to your email? Click here and register.

Under the impact of the news of the death of Jô Soares (1938-2022) on Friday (5), Globo’s first reaction, still on the day, was to re-air an episode of “Viva o Gordo” at the end of the night, after the ” Globo reporter”.

Freud explains.

Along with the birth of TV in 1950 came comedy shows. Initially mere reproductions of radio attractions, they gained identity and became an essential part of the programming of almost all stations.

Born in 1965, Globo did not seek to innovate in this regard. There was no way. It was practically mandatory to invest in humor programs in those days. It didn’t take long for the carioca broadcaster to win two of the biggest stars of the genre, Chico Anysio and Jô Soares, for its cast.

What they both did at Globo today is part of television history. Jô’s obituaries were full of memories of the comedian’s great moments of “Make Humor, Don’t Make War”, “Satiricom”, “Planet of Men”, “Viva o Gordo” and many others.

The subtext of so many memories is ironic. Globo stopped producing comedy shows for open TV in 2020. The following year, the project for a humorous show that was being created was suspended and shelved.

Different generations produced quality humor at Globo. “TV Pirata”, “Casseta & Planeta” and “Tá no Ar”, to name just three, are the children and grandchildren of the programs that Chico and Jô made.

In 2022, the track reserved for humor, on Saturdays, was definitely “buried”. “Altas Horas”, by Serginho Groisman, stopped airing at the end of the night and took up the time that was traditionally dedicated to laughter.

In July, Globo launched “Novelei” on YouTube, a comedy program carried out in partnership with the video platform. Headed by Paulo Vieira, the great recent talent that the network has found, the attraction plays with the universe of soap operas with irony and intelligence, but it is far from being a popular program for open TV.

Another great talent of Globo in the field of humor, Marcelo Adnet, remains little used by the broadcaster. Fabio Porchat and Tatá Werneck managed to find space for attractions that originally aired on pay TV, and which also don’t have the footprint of open TV.

As Globo well recalled when paying homage to Jô Soares, good humor programs produce an impact. Because quality humor provokes, bothers, causes controversy, generates debate. In 2022, the absence of attractions of this type on the grid reduces the relevance of its programming.

