Deforestation alerts drop, but for the 3rd time of 8 thousand km² of area under devastation during Bolsonaro’s administration | Environment

The accumulated deforestation alerts in 2022 in the Amazon was 8,590 km², according to data released this Friday (12) by the Space Research Institute (Inpe). This is the third consecutive year of President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) administration that alerts are above the 8,000 mark.

In the last month of July alone, the area under alert for deforestation in the region was 1,486 km² of forest, the biggest for the season.

Due to climate variations, deforestation alert statistics in Brazil always take into account the period between August of one year and July of the following year.

In this way, researchers can take into account the entire cycle of rains and droughts in the biome, as well as how fires and deforestation fluctuated within the same climatic parameters.

From August 2021 to July 31 of this year, there was a deforestation alert for 8,590 km² of forest area, an area that is slightly more than the size of the city of Campo Grande (MS).

The record in the historical series was between August 2019 and July 2020, when 9,216 km² of alerts were computed. In the season from August 2020 to July 2021, this index was 8,780 km², the second worst in 5 years.

See the comparison with the other seasons:

Areas of the Amazon under deforestation alert (in km²) Source: Deter/TerraBrasilis/Inpe/MCTIC

For Mariana Napolitano, Science Manager at WWF-Brazil, the numbers are quite high and point to the third consecutive year the panorama of the current government’s environmental dismantling.

“What we see now with the closing of the 2022 calendar is a strong association with the dismantling of a governance and territorial protection structure in the Amazon”, evaluates the specialist.

as showed the g12022 recorded the highest alert rate for a first semester in seven years of measurement in the Legal Amazon, a region that corresponds to 59% of the Brazilian territory and which encompasses the area of ​​9 states – Acre, Amapá, Amazonas, Mato Grosso, Pará, Rondônia, Roraima, Tocantins and part of Maranhão.

“The cause for the continuous increase in deforestation is the lawless environment that has transformed Brazil, especially in conflict areas such as the Amazon and Cerrado”, says Angela Kuczach, executive director of the National Network for Protected Areas.

Only 8% of MPF actions against deforestation in the Amazon resulted in the punishment of violators, according to a survey

“In Brasília, there are plenty of inflammatory speeches and incentives against environmental legislation, in the field, there is a lack of supervision and in the control bodies there is an increasingly attempt to reduce the power of legal support for the collection of the (few) fines imposed and compliance with the sentence. ”.

In the month, there was a drop in the comparison between July 2022 and 2021. Last year, the data pointed to 1,497 km² of areas with deforestation alerts. In 2022, the total was 1,475 km².

See the comparison with monthly variation for the other seasons:

January and February 2022 accumulated deforestation records in Brazil.

As December, January, February and March are rainy months in most states that comprise the biome, deforestation rates are typically lower during these months.

However, the rates recorded at the beginning of the year compare to the dry season records in years where there was greater action against environmental crimes.

in January were 430.44 km² of area under deforestation alert. The average for the month in the period between 2016 and 2021 is 162 km²; the current rate was 165% higher.

In February, 199 km² of areas were under deforestation alert; the average between 2016 and 2021 is 135 km²: the number recorded this year was 47% higher.

States that deforested the most

In the 2021-2022 season, Pará was again the state with the largest area of ​​the Legal Amazon under deforestation alert: 3,072 km².

In second place came Amazonas, with 2,292 km² under alert. Then came Mato Grosso, with 1,433 km², and Rondônia, with 1,179 km². Acre had 395 km² under alert, Roraima, 125 km², and Maranhão, 83 km².

Municipalities with the largest area of ​​deforestation

Also according to INPE, Pará has five of the ten municipalities in the Legal Amazon that deforested the most in the 2021/2022 season. They are: Altamira, São Félix do Xingu, Itaituba, Portel and Novo Progresso.

Amazonas has 3 cities: Labrea, Apuí (record holders of alert in the season) and Novo Aripuana.

Porto Velho (RO) and Colniza (MT) also make up the list of the 10 cities with the largest area of ​​deforestation.

Most threatened environmental protection areas

Pará also leads the list of protection units with the largest area of ​​deforestation in the 2021-2022 season: of the 10 municipalities on the list, 7 are in the state.

Added together, the Jamanxim National Forest, the Tapajós Environmental Protection Area and the Terra do Meio Ecological Station, all in Pará and at the top of the list, had more than 204 km² of alert areas.

Last year, during COP 26, Brazil was one of 127 signatory countries to the Glasgow Leaders Declaration on Forests and Land Use, a document that declares the collective commitment to halt and reverse forest loss by 2030.

In Glasgow, the Brazilian government committed to zero illegal deforestation by 2028, progressively reducing the practice: 15% per year until 2024; 40% per year in 2025 and 2026; 50% in 2027; until finally, in 2028, zero illegal deforestation.

For Kuczach, executive director of the National Network for Protected Areas, Brazil is going against the grain of the search for solutions to combat climate change and is increasingly becoming “an international pariah”.

“Recent examples of this could be the decrease that happened this week in the Brasília National Forest, in a surprise attack promoted by the Senate; and the extinction of the Cristalino State Park, in Mato Grosso, the latter in a judicial sphere and with the clear influence of a company linked to the biggest deforester in the Amazon, that is, not even within the conservation units is the forest actually protected”.

Deforestation alerts were made by Inpe’s Real-Time Deforestation Detection System (Deter), which produces daily signs of changes in forest cover for areas larger than 3 hectares (0.03 km²), both for areas that are totally deforested and for those in the process of forest degradation (logging, mining, fires and others).

Deter is not the official deforestation data, but it warns about where the problem is happening. The official measurement of deforestation, carried out by the Prodes system, usually exceeds the alerts signaled by Deter.

