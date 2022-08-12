Denise Fraga talks about self-esteem after 50 years: “I respect the marks of my body” – Vogue

+



Denise Fraga stars in an essay inspired by Salvador Dali and Surrealism (Photo: Photo: Waldir Evora)

The moment that precedes the crying in a face that smiles very much interests Denise Fraga, 57 years old. In it, the artist finds the purpose for her way of making art, which has humor involving deep reflections. This alchemy, according to the actress, allows for a more possible and conscious life. “You can’t live with sad feelings being seen as taboo. We need the courage to lift them up and thus tend to our wounds”, she defends in an interview with Vogue.

Both in the theater, with her monologue “Eu de você”, on tour in Brazil, and in the cinema, with the film “45 do Segundo Tempo”, which premieres on August 18, the actress goes through this perspective of opposing feelings. In the conversation, Denise says that the hallmark of her art is “leaving the public with a flea behind their ear.”

And when she’s the one on the other side, off screens and on stage, the idea of ​​leaving this peaceful place is also welcome. An example of this was the photoshoot she recently starred in. Signed by art director Ale Monteiro, the editorial prints an attitude and performance by Denise based on the legacy of Salvador Dali and Surrealism.

The records mark a phase in which the actress observes the impact of time on her life. Far from any romanticized discourse, Denise respects the signs that her face and body carries, but also does not deny that the process of aging is difficult.

Next, Denise details her relationship with self-esteem after the age of 50, what her “joy strategy” is and the new professional paths she seeks.

You did a recent essay inspired by the work of Salvador Dali and Surrealism. How did this idea come about?

It was surprising to me, as I have done few editorials in my life. The experience was surrounded by creative artists, giving us space to go wild. The suggestion of having Dali and Surrealism as inspiration came from the makeup artist, Renan Tavarez. And is there anything more surreal than everything we are living right now? This theme left me free to dare and take risks to the point of ‘carão’.

What has art been teaching you about yourself at this stage?

I am more and more grateful every day for having this craft as an artist, for having the opportunity to transform anguish into beauty. When we are in this state, the creative mind saves us. Ferreira Gullar already said that art exists because life is not enough. Some people think that art only serves to give relief, but, in addition to leisure, my work has this moment of reflection and awareness to understand humanity.

How is your relationship with time and the marks it brings?

Aging is not easy. Maturity is nice, because you already see the cycles happening and understand the ephemerality. So, you know you have to make the best of everything. But aging goes through a process of body failure that is not easy. I feel that after a while there is no more effective remedy than exercise, whether physical or mental. We need a strategy to seek joy and take care of conquered friends.

What do you usually do to maintain your relationships?

I’m a party person and I love to sing, so I do a samba circle for my friends once a month to scare away the evils. This, for example, only happens if you mark it on your calendar, which I call a joy strategy. Sometimes I feel lazy, but when I go it’s great. We need to dribble this day-to-day fatigue for our pleasure, just as we strive for the happiness of the other.

How do you see aesthetic procedures?

I try not to do anything invasive, because I’m afraid of appearing to be a different age than I am, of being robbed of myself. On the other hand, I want to be okay with myself. I respect the marks on my body, because they carry a story. For example, I have had eye bags since I was a child. If I take it off, I’m afraid I won’t recognize myself anymore. Aging happens gradually, day by day. The procedure changes everything quickly, so I prefer, at most, a cream and laser treatments to stimulate collagen.

In August, you’re back at the movies with the movie “45 of the second half” that talks about friendship. What can the public expect from this production?

Directed by Luiz Villaça [marido da atriz], my partner in life and in art. The script came about after he saw an article in the newspaper, in which you reproduced a photo taken 80 years ago at the opening of a subway station. The film talks about this friendship relationship, which is strengthened after a special episode. In addition to being funny and moving, the story leaves a sense of urgency to call friends.

Has this notion of friendship also changed in your life?

Friends are the chosen family. After so many years of living together, you can create a relationship even more intimate than with a family member. Time has helped me to understand and value these lasting relationships.

His monologue “Eu de você” was created from letters sent by the public. In the play, the audience also plays an active role. Can you tell about it?

I go down to the audience a lot in this play. Subtly there is an invitation for the audience to play with me, but without having to say a word, the exchange is only in the look. In those moments, I have already wiped someone’s tears, because the play has that of touching us. From letters we received and which we stitched together with poems by Carlos Drummond de Andrade, Paulo Leminski and Clarice Lispector, we return to the public a tragicomedy wrapped in the paper of art and beauty.

His career has always been marked by a place of experimentation. Is there a path you still want to take?

What has been enchanting me lately is singing. The works were presenting themselves to me with this proposal. In this, I understood that part of the decision to sing or not comes from courage. And I seek that courage, that’s why I decided that I want to grow old singing samba and be an actress who sings.

Thinking about the change in society’s behavior, with so many stimuli linked to speed, for example, how do you see the future of audiovisual?

I am distressed by this. The advent of technology has left everything very fast. I’ve never even used the word cyclone so much in my vocabulary, because it feels like I’m constantly in a whirlpool with so many fast-paced stimuli. We are experiencing a crisis of patience, in which human narrative will soon be impossible. We need to swim against this with exercises to keep sensitivity sharp. That’s why the theater becomes more and more precious. In times of sharing, in theater, we really have a group of people sharing the same focus. I also believe that we need to use this technology in the best way, such as teaching audiovisual in schools to work on this aesthetic sense, the vision in front of society.