Deolane Bezerra falls for her son’s fake tattoo prank and says: ‘if you did it, don’t enter my house anymore’ | Pop & Art

Lawyer Deolane Bezerra fell for a fake tattoo prank made by her son, Giliard Santos. The young man pretended to have tattooed Deolane’s name in poor quality and sent a photo to his mother via WhatsApp. In the image, Giliard’s arm appears wrapped in plastic film, which is common in people who have had tattoos recently.
“Boys, I went to make fun of my mother that I got a tattoo with her ugly name, look what she said. She won’t even let me get a tattoo, imagine with her name ugly like that”, said the lawyer’s son.
Deolane Bezerra — Photo: Marcelo Brandt/g1
Giliard Santos pretends to have a tattoo with the name of Deolane Bezerra – Photo: Reproduction/Internet
In the audio response, Deolane Bezerra is angry and even threatens to kick her son out of the house if he really got the tattoo. Then the boy explained that it was a joke.
“If you got a tattoo of those ‘noia’ jail letters, I’m going to bust your face. Hear what I’m saying. You don’t come inside my house anymore. I’m the boss of you, you bum from hell”, said Deolane.
The video gained repercussion and reached more than one million views in 24 hours.
