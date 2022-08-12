Deputy David Miranda is hospitalized in serious condition in Rio de Janeiro

Parliamentarian has been in the ICU of Clínica São Vicente since last Saturday; he was attending a political event when he felt abdominal pain, which evolved throughout the day

Pablo Valadares/Chamber of Deputies – 08/04/2022

David Miranda was hospitalized with a generalized infection in the gastrointestinal system



the federal deputy David Miranda (PDT-RJ) has been hospitalized since last Saturday, 6th, in a serious condition at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Clínica São Vicente, in Rio de Janeiro, with a generalized infection in the gastrointestinal system. the journalist Glenn Greenwald, the husband of the congressman, informed that only on Wednesday, 10, “things stopped getting worse”. “David remains in the ICU in serious condition, but the last few hours have shown the first signs of improvement in his condition, which makes us more optimistic,” Greenwald wrote on Twitter this Wednesday, 10. “Our family is very grateful for all the messages. of affection and support. We are together.” On the same day, the journalist also posted a video talking about the health status of his companion. “Today [ontem] It was the first day that things stopped getting worse. In fact, the exams are showing a little improvement, which is giving us a little hope and optimism that he, with his strength, will be able to withstand the problems that are happening.”

In response to Greenwald’s tweet, the presidential candidate Ciro Gomes, from the same party as Miranda, posted: “Dear David, everyone who admires you is united in a great chain of prayers so that you can overcome this health challenge and return as soon as possible to your husband and children”. Miranda’s team also made a post on the deputy’s Twitter, thanking him for all the messages of affection and support received. “We know that everything will work out because the fight is hard and cannot stop. Prayers and good vibes are most welcome.” Last Saturday, David Miranda was attending a political event when he began to experience severe abdominal pain. He went home and canceled the rest of the afternoon. The pains worsened to an “unbearable” point, in Greenwald’s words. Miranda went to the hospital, where he was immediately admitted to the ICU. On Sunday, 7th, when he would participate in the LGBTQI+ pride parade, in Niterói, in the Metropolitan Region, Miranda posted a video recorded at the hospital. In the text, he regretted not being able to participate in the event.

David remains in the hospital, in the ICU, with a series of complications involving an infection. Whatever you believe, any thoughts, prayers, love will be appreciated. David is the strongest person I know and he is struggling as usual but he could use all the support🙏 https://t.co/9AEXhSHkvr — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 9, 2022

*With information from Estadão Content