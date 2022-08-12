Deputy says Aid Brasil will end and reveals date

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Nubank will pay BRL 50,000 to the lucky person who answers questions

With the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of Bondades, the value of Auxílio Brasil increased from R$400.00 to R$600.00. However, the text provides for the payment of the extra amount only until December of this year. However, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who is trying to get re-elected, has said that if he is re-elected, he will extend the increase.

Thus, deputy André Janones (Avante – MG), in a video posted on his Instagram last Tuesday (9), made the following statement:

“I have secure information from inside the Planalto Palace that Bolsonaro ends aid for all Brazilians from January 1st.”

The following day, August 10, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) and the Minister of Citizenship, Ronaldo Bento, made a video rebutting Janones’ statements. They guaranteed that Auxílio Brasil will not end on January 1st.

Spending until 2023

As much as the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600.00 is expected to end in December, it will generate long-term costs for the federal government. This is because the PEC das Bondades, which makes it possible to create this and other social programs, will cost R$41.25 billion in 2022. Furthermore, next year, changes to Auxílio Brasil will have an impact of R$140 billion in the budget.

Calendar – Aid Brazil – August

On the 9th, the transfers of the Auxílio Brasil for the month of August began in the new amount of R$ 600.00. In all, ten deposits will be made in this amount according to the final Social Identification Number (NIS).

Nubank will have to pay BRL 10,000 after Pix made on stolen cell phone

Last digit of NIS Pay day 1 august 9 two august 10 3 August 11th 4 August 12th 5 August 15th 6 August 16th 7 august 17 8 august 18 9 August 19th 0 August 22 Source: Ministry of Citizenship

PEC of Goodness

With the approval of the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of Bondades, it was possible to include the new families. In addition, the PEC also made it possible to increase the value of the Auxílio Brasil and the gas voucher, as well as the creation of Pix Caminhoneiro and the taxi driver allowance. All valid until December of this year.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Sidney de Almeida / Shutterstock.com