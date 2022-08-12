Discharge, mucus and bleeding: when vaginal alteration is a warning sign? – 08/11/2022

For many women, dry vagina is synonymous with gynecological health, but not quite. Cervical mucus (fluid secreted by glands in the cervix) is important for fertilization, discharge to indicate how the vaginal flora is doing, and bleeding, the menstrual cycle.

Finding some residue on the panties is normal, but the intensity, consistency, smell and color are decisive to suspect when the change is a sign of concern.

The vaginal flora, also called the vaginal microbiota, is a set of microorganisms, such as bacteria and fungi, that live in harmony in the vagina region, forming an ecosystem capable of protecting the intimate region against pathogens harmful to health.

Changes in the characteristics of vaginal secretion are the main indications of imbalance, usually triggered by poor diet, stress, diseases and prolonged use of certain medications, which are risk factors for the onset of infections.

“Poorly controlled diabetes, use of antibiotics, especially for more than 7 days, and STIs (sexually transmitted infections) can lead to an imbalance in the flora and cause discharge, one of the main gynecological changes, in addition to abnormal uterine bleeding. algae and fungi, as well as polluted sea water, are also causes of vaginal infection”, explains Venina Barros, researcher and obstetric gynecologist at Albert Einstein, Sírio-Libanês and Samaritano hospitals, all in São Paulo.

cervical mucus

Image: iStock

Cervical mucus is a naturally occurring transparent, or slightly cloudy, odorless secretion produced by a gland in the cervix, also called the cervix, with the immune function of lubricating the vagina, facilitating the entry of sperm and protecting the uterus from contamination. of microorganisms that can generate complications in pregnancy.

Its presence is related to the phase of the menstrual cycle, which begins on the first day of menstruation and lasts an average of three to eight days, when mucus production is low and almost imperceptible until the arrival of the fertile period.

In this phase, estrogen levels increase in concentration, causing it to have a thick, sticky and whitish consistency until the period of ovulation, when it becomes crystalline, thin and elastic, similar to egg whites, to help the sperm path. to the fallopian tube. After the ovulatory phase, the amount of estrogen drops and the mucus becomes viscous and sticky.

discharge

Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The discharge is an abnormal secretion, usually persistent and voluminous, and may have color, odor, consistency and symptoms related to different types of causes such as infections by bacteria, protozoa and fungi.

when it appears yellowishwith little volume, fluid consistency and no odor, may indicate only a wet physiological period, but, in greater quantity, with purulent consistency and characteristic smell, it suggests infection by bacteria, such as Neisseria gonorrhoeaewhich causes gonorrhea or Chlamydia trachomatiswhich causes chlamydia, both STIs.

the discharge whitish can determine a specific period of ovulation or the imbalance of the flora with the proliferation of the fungus Candida albicans which, in large quantities, weakens the immune system causing candidiasis, or the bacteria Gardnerella Vaginaliswhich causes bacterial vaginosis with grayish white secretion in greater quantity, foamy consistency and smell similar to “rotten fish”.

Although they represent a physiological imbalance, fungi and bacteria can also be sexually transmitted.

the discharge greenish yellow or green usually indicates the presence of protozoa, such as Trichomonas vaginaliswhich causes trichomoniasis, also an STI and variations in red, pink and brownthe presence of blood that may indicate pregnancy, hormonal changes, adaptation to the contraceptive pill and its interaction with other medications or, in specific cases, the presence of a tumor.

abnormal uterine bleeding

During the menstrual cycle it is normal to have a blood leak, when it is possible to observe a small amount of blood in the panties for two or three days. When bleeding occurs for a longer time or in post-menopause, it is necessary to investigate, because it can be associated with other gynecological diseases such as an STI, PID (pelvic inflammatory disease), PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome) and cancer (cervix and body). of the uterus). Childhood gynecological changes should be observed, as they may be signs of sexual abuse.

AUB (abnormal uterine bleeding) in pregnancy can lead to a high-risk pregnancy when it occurs due to disease or change in the position of the placenta, as in the case of displacement and consequent risk of miscarriage or premature birth.

pelvic pain

Pelvic pain is discomfort that occurs in the lower part of the abdomen called the pelvis, where nearby organs such as the intestines, bladder, uterus and ovaries are located. Feeling local pain can only mean something momentary like constipation and a full bladder for a long time, but when the discomfort is persistent, accompanied by bleeding, affects daily activities and sex life, it should be evaluated by a gynecologist.

This pain can indicate endometriosis and adenomyosis, conditions in which endometrial tissue behaves abnormally and migrates to other regions causing symptoms such as severe cramping, hemorrhage, urinary and intestinal bleeding during menstruation, pain with sexual intercourse and, in some cases, pain. infertility.

The endometrium is a mucosa that lines the wall of the uterus, fixes the fertilized egg and ensures fetal nutrition. When there is no fertilization, part of the tissue is shed during menstruation and the rest is regenerated with each cycle. In endometriosis, inflammation caused by endometrial cells occurs, causing what would be expelled to migrate to other organs such as the fallopian tube, ovaries and abdominal cavity.

In adenomyosis, tissue grows into the myometrium, the musculature of the uterus. Treatment can be done with drug therapy, hormonal therapy and surgical intervention, but in serious situations, removal of the uterus through hysterectomy may be necessary.

essential care

Image: Getty Images

The best way to prevent an STI is to use condoms, male or female, during sexual intercourse, including orally. However, to maintain the balance of the vaginal flora and protect the region from inflammatory processes, some care with intimate hygiene is essential:

Maintain a balanced diet as excess sugar can alter the vaginal pH leaving the region more acidic, contributing to the appearance of yeast infection.

Avoid tight clothes, synthetic material and thong panties as they favor the proliferation of harmful microorganisms.

Exercising regularly because strengthening the muscles of the perineum prevents vaginal flatus from occurring.

Avoid vaginal douches because they unbalance the flora, with consequent infections and discharges.

Use intimate soaps sparingly because in excess they can irritate and dry the area.

Do not use perfumes because the intimate region is sensitive to allergies.

Be careful with waxing because reused wax can contain microorganisms that contaminate the vulva and vagina.

Prefer unflavored condoms, as they can lead to allergic conditions on the spot.

Sex toys must be sanitized after use in each location.

Choose the lubricant with the help of the gynecologist, because vaginal dryness can occur due to different factors, such as lack of sexual stimulation, low hormones or the presence of vaginal infections, with different products indicated for each situation.

Sources: Venina Barrosobstetrician gynecologist, specialist in high-risk pregnancy and researcher at Hospital das Clínicas de São Paulo; Débora Beltrammi, gynecologist at Hospital Nossa Senhora das Neves, in Paraíba, coordinator in the State Regulation of the Maternal-Infant Network of the Health Department of the Government of Paraíba and professor at USCS, in São Paulo; and Larissa Cassianoobstetrician gynecologist, specialist in high-risk pregnancy and columnist for VivaBem.