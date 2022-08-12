Disney passes Netflix in number of subscribers and announces streaming with advertising

Walt Disney passed Netflix in subscriber numbers, with 221 million users at the end of the second quarter of this year. On Wednesday (10), the company announced that it will launch a Disney+ plan with advertising, scheduled for December.

In the second quarter, which ended in June, Disney had an addition of 14.4 million customers, just over 4 million more than the market expected. Netflix, on the other hand, ended June with 220.7 million subscribers.

For the next two years, Walt Disney forecasts a slower rate of subscriber growth, between 215 million and 245 million total customers, by September 2024 – in the same period, the company expected to reach up to 260 million customers.

According to Reuters, the downward adjustment is due to the Indian market, where the company has been losing broadcast rights to cricket matches, a national fever sport, in the Indian Premier League.

To maintain streaming profit margins, the company also said in a statement that it will increase the price of its ad-free version of Disney+ by nearly 38%. This should happen when the advertising plan is launched.

The company’s statement outlined pricing for the United States: Disney+, with ads, will cost $7.99 a month, the same as the ad-free version now. The cost of ad-free Disney+ will increase by $3 per month to $10.99 starting December 8.

The streaming giant’s effort is to stop losing money. In the second quarter, profit dropped 32% to about $1.4 billion.

