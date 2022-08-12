Disney VHS Tapes Can Make You Very (Very) Rich

No streaming service or DVD. The real gold mine these days are the cassette tapesthe so-called Video Home System (VHS). But not just any items are overvalued these days: they are the Disney classics that are making a lot of people rich.

Read more: THIS is the BEST method to track a person’s cell phone via WhatsApp

To give you an idea, some titles sold in the eBay can reach exorbitant figures. We can cite as an example the VHS of films like “The Little Mermaid” and “Aladdin”, which can be sold between €7,000 and €15,000. In the current currency exchange rate, this is equivalent to R$ 37.28 thousand and R$ 79.89 thousand.

The films that reach this range are the ones that have received the status of Black Diamond which, as their name suggests, are considered true “diamonds” by the collectors. The tapes that were available on the market between 1984 and 1993 arrive in this classification.

Disney tapes worth thousands of reais

A case that gained prominence in the United States was that of a marketplace user who was selling the VHS of “The Little Mermaid” for the “trifle” of US$ 10,000. The edition, it is worth mentioning, was the first one placed on the market and has an exclusive cover that is different from the others released afterwards.

The rarity collection also includes “Sleeping Beauty”, “Lion King”, “Toy Story” and “Pinocchio”. It goes without saying that having such a piece in hand can guarantee a good sum of money, certainly in the range of thousands of reais.

Another title that is also successful as soon as it goes on sale is “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”, which is nothing less than the first animated feature film by Walt Disney. The film, released in 1938, still snatches generations, being considered one of the most classic princess stories ever released.

The Black Diamond version of the item can be found at a value of US$ 12,000. Check out the image below:

The list of famous titles is extensive, and also includes “Beauty and the Beast” from 1991. Recently, a French collector put 10 Disney VHS tapes for sale for €15,600. In reais, the value is equivalent, at the current exchange rate, to more than R$ 83 thousand.

Given this tremendous success, perhaps the time has come to dust off the old VHS’s and find out if they really have any value. Remembering that the state of the item and the version released can also make it worth more or less during the sale process.