Dividends from Petrobras (PETR4) and Vale (VALE3): see how to win

THE Petrobras (PETR4) announced at the end of July that it will pay dividends of R$ 6.732 per share, in two installments, approved by the Board of Directors. THE OK (VALE3), on the same day, also stated that it would pay R$16.2 billion in dividends to its shareholders.

The oil company said that “out of the amount of R$ 6.732003 per share to be paid in two installments, R$ 3.909190/share refers to the anticipation of the remuneration to shareholders related to 2022. ER$ 2.822813/share will be paid with the retained earnings reserve account in the 2021 balance sheet”. The first installment will be paid on August 31 and the second on September 20.

In the first quarter, Petrobras had transferred R$ 48.5 billion in dividends to shareholders. With the record volume distributed in the second quarter, the amount distributed in 2022 reaches R$ 136.3 billion. The volume of the first half exceeds the total of dividends distributed throughout the whole of last year. In 2021, the oil company paid BRL 101.4 billion in dividends, of which the Union received BRL 37.3 billion.

For Vale, the gross amount of earnings per share will be R$ 3.57, which will be paid on September 1st. As a reference, the mining company highlighted that the total amount distributed would be equivalent to the gross value of approximately US$ 0.66 per share.

According to a relevant fact, the Vale dividends will be divided as follows:

To receive, it is necessary to have a shareholding position in Petrobras and Vale until the end of today’s trading session, Thursday (11). This was the cut-off date stipulated by both companies. That is, if the investor buys Petrobras shares or Vale shares on Friday (12), will not receive the amounts of earnings.

Last quote from Petrobras and Vale

THE OK closed last Wednesday (10) up 0.07%, quoted at R$ 70.05. In the year, the shares accumulated a fall of 10.19%.

already the Petrobras ended yesterday’s trading session down 0.32%, with preferred shares quoted at R$37.11. In the year, it accumulates gains of 27.57%.