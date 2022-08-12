Doctor sentenced to 51 years in prison for raping nine women

Delegate Karine Maia (center) announced the conviction of a doctor in Montes Claros (photo: Luiz Ribeiro/DA Press)

A dermatologist was arrested on the night of this Wednesday (10/8), in Montes Claros, in the North of Minas, after being sentenced by the Court, in the first instance, to 51 years in prison for the accusation of raping nine patients.

The investigations were initiated by the Civil Police in 2016, when two patients reported the doctor for sexual abuse. His defense maintains innocence and claims that the arrest was arbitrary.

As it was a decision of the Court in the first instance, the dermatologist LWF would have the right to appeal in freedom. However, in a press conference this Thursday (11/8), delegate Karine Maia, from the Specialized Police Station for Women’s Assistance (DEAM) in Montes Claros, stated that preventive detention was ordered by the judge at the request of the State Public Ministry. (MPMG) for “procedural issues”, claiming not to know which ones.

In turn, the lawyer Nestor Rodrigues, who defends the doctor, claimed that his client was innocent, who, according to him, was the victim of persecution by the authorities involved in the investigation, against which he announced that he would appeal to “higher and file a lawsuit in internal affairs bodies”.

Delegate Karine Maia stated, however, that the investigation followed correct procedures and declined to comment on the lawyer’s accusations. Rodrigues also announced that he will file an appeal with the Minas Gerais Court of Justice (TJMG) to try to relax the doctor’s preventive detention.

In June 2016, the dermatologist was reported by two patients, who are cousins, aged 21 and 23. The two alleged victims claimed that they were abused by the doctor after being sedated in his office, where they came for aesthetic treatment. Other women were also heard and, according to delegate Karine Maia, reinforced the allegations of abuse.

At the time, the denounced specialist was temporarily arrested, but was released and began to respond to the process in freedom. Upon being released, he returned to his office, as his registration with the Regional Council of Medicine (CRM-MG) was maintained.

The investigations continued, with the judicial process in secret from Justice. On Wednesday night, after the conviction, the doctor was arrested in his office, in downtown Montes Claros, and taken to the city’s Regional Prison.

In a press conference this Thursday, alongside delegates Jurandir Rodrigues (head of the 11th Civil Police Department) and Herilvelton Ruas (regional), delegate Karine Maia stated that the First Instance Court fully confirmed the indictment made by the Civil Police. , from the survey.

She stated that, based on the investigations, the doctor was indicted on the charge of rape of a vulnerable six patients (due to the alleged victims being sedated) and the rape of three victims through fraud – “in this case, for resorting to a medical situation, with the aim of committing lewd acts”, without the use of sedatives.

Karine Maia stated that, in addition to the victims giving statements at the police station, evidence against the doctor was added to the investigation, such as photos of the women’s private parts found on the computer in his office and forensic examinations on the victims carried out at the Legal Medical Institute (IML) .

According to her, investigations concluded that the doctor had “carnal intercourse”, including anal sex, with the six patients while they were sedated and three victims were virgins before the abuse.

The delegate said that the dermatologist used pretexts to sexually abuse women in his office, where he worked alone.

“In one of the cases, he claimed to the victim that her laboratory tests were altered and that he needed to look at her clitoris to see if it was enlarged. She got a little resistant, but said: ‘so t’. He put the girl in a gynecological position, without gloves and kept analyzing, manipulating her clitoris, ‘to see if it was grown’ because it was important for his care”, reported Karine Maia.

DEFENSE POINTS ‘PROCEDURAL FRAUD’ AND ‘PERSECUTION’

Nestor Rodrigues, defender of the dermatologist, points out that there was “procedural fraud” and “persecution” of his client, who, according to him, was innocent.

The lawyer maintains that the doctor did not abuse his clients. “He adopted common procedures, which are the same as those used by all professionals in aesthetic-related treatments, such as plastic surgery and dermatological procedures. So much so, that CRM-MG recognized this and unanimously absorbed my client,” he alleges.

Nestor Rodrigues also claimed that the photos of patients’ private parts found on the doctor’s computer “are common in medical procedures and only to evaluate the treatment, whether of progress or regression”.

“The defense receives, with absolute surprise and indignation, the conviction based on resources outside the process, an extremely unfair penalty”, said the lawyer.

He refutes the information that IML expert reports were used as evidence against the doctor. “The word of the alleged victim alone does not support a conviction. Conviction (needs) concrete proof”, assured the lawyer.

The defender also considered that the sentence handed down against the doctor was “absurd” and that he would appeal to higher courts to overturn the decision of the judge of first instance and set his client free.