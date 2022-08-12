double allowance of BRL 2,300 is available in 2022; see rules

Workers waiting to receive the PIS/Pasep allowance, which was in arrears, can celebrate. The double allowance is now available, the value of which can reach R$ 2.3 thousandbut it is necessary to remember that these payments correspond to the base years 2019 and 2020 — that is: the 2021 allowance has not yet been paid.

This labor benefit is intended for employees of the private and public sector initiativetaking into account the time of work with a formal contract in the reference year of each payment.

There are some rules that need to be met so that workers can receive this salary allowancethe first of which is having worked for all the corresponding years.

How to receive the 2019 and 2020 salary bonus

If you were employed all year 2019 and/or from 2020just consult the release of the amount through the Digital Work Card app, which can be installed on Android and iOS smartphones.

The value of PIS/Pasep for 2019 can reach BRL 1,100 and the one for 2020 can be valid until BRL 1,212, corresponding to the minimum wage in force each year. See the complete requirements to receive the allowance:

Be enrolled in PIS or Pasep for at least 5 years;

Receive, on average, two minimum wages as a monthly payment;

Register in the Annual Social Information List (RAIS) or in eSocial, with available information about the contracting party;

Do not work for an individual;

Not be a domestic worker;

Have worked for at least 30 days during the base year.

O payment of the allowance related to the year 2020 was made in early 2022, but more than 450,000 workers have not yet withdrawn this amount.

In case of doubt, it is advisable to call the number 158 — if you need to go to a face-to-face unit of the Superintendence of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, remember to bring an identity document and, of course, your PIS/Pasep data.

We remind you that the allowance related to the base year of 2021 has no payment forecast yet.