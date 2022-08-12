Eliana at Globo? SBT enters a state of general alert

In SBT since 2009, Eliana may even be moving to Globo next year. The management of Silvio Santos’ channel is already on alert with this possibility, although it has not been officially informed. The presenter has already given some clues to her discontent with the directions her attraction has been taking on Sundays, albeit in a discreet way. “I’d love to have a lot more news, I’d love to bring a lot more stuff, but…” she revealed last month on Quem Pode, Pod. The blonde’s statement did not surprise those who work with her.

O OnScreen found out that the flirtation with Globo is not new and happened first in the middle of last yearO, when her Sunday was already being criticized not only by the public on social networks, but also by Eliana herself, who was eager for news. Still, she renewed her commitment to SBT on the occasion.

Out of respect and gratitude to Silvio Santos, the blonde never considered breaking her contract. Also out of consideration, he didn’t want to leave in a pandemic moment and that could cause a stir at the station, just when its owner was away for being part of the risk group, but with the lifting of restrictions and the thirst for new challenges, a change already is seen with other eyes.

The information brought by Alessandro Lo-Bianco this week in A Tarde é Sua, from RedeTV!, did not surprise SBT employees, but left executives worried and alert with the real possibility of losing one of their biggest stars. People close to the presenter reveal that the change from São Paulo to Rio de Janeiro is “a matter of time”.

SBT lives expectation for Eliana’s decision

From 2023, the expectation is for the blonde’s decision-making. Recently, she changed press advisors and now has as a representative a man who also advises big names at Globo. Her husband, Adriano Ricco, although it doesn’t represent much, works at the station. In Cidade Maravilhosa, the presenter also maintains residence.

Despite the imminent exit, SBT maintains a cautious stance. Although Eliana is an important pillar of programming, the OnScreen found that the broadcaster should not do crazy things to hold her. The times when that happened are definitely over.

Currently, half of the Eliana Program is made up of the Drive Thru Okê board, imported from Asia. “We live on commercial television, everything costs. You have to pay. So, everything at the tip of a pencil to get the job done and everything…”, she explained to the Ewbank and Paes Leme podcast on the web.