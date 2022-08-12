Eliminations in the cups cause a significant drop in the Atletico prizes

photo: Nelson Almeida/AFP Last Wednesday (10/8), Atltico said goodbye to the dream of the two-time Libertadores with a new elimination against Palmeiras

Atltico’s eliminations in the cups also have a direct impact on the club’s finances. The drops for the biggest competitors today, Flamengo and Palmeiras, in the Copa do Brasil and in the Copa Libertadores, respectively, cause a significant reduction in the Galo awards in relation to the year 2021.

Award for Brazilian champions of the main titles of the season 4 Athletico-PR – R$ 88 million (runner-up in Paraná and the Copa do Brasil, champion of the Copa Sudamericana and 14th in the Brazilian) – photo: EITAN ABRAMOVICH/AFP 3 Flamengo – R$ 128.4 million (Carioca champion and Supercopa do Brasil champion, Brazilian runner-up and Copa Libertadores champion and eliminated in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil) – photo: Evaristo S/AFP 2 Atltico – R$ 145.05 million (Mineiro, Brazilian and Copa do Brasil champions; eliminated in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores) – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico 1 Palmeiras – R$ 168 million (champion of Copa Libertadores, runner-up in São Paulo, Supercopa do Brasil and Recopa Sul-Americana, eliminated in the third phase of the Copa do Brasil and third place in the Brazilian) – photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras

In 2022, Atltico won the Campeonato Mineiro and the Supercopa do Brasil, but left the Copa do Brasil dispute in the round of 16 and the Libertadores in the quarterfinals – the goal was to reach, at least, the quarterfinals, in both tournaments.

So far, Galo’s earnings for sports performance in the current season are in the range of R$ 38 million. It was R$5 million for the Supercup title, R$4.9 million for the Copa do Brasil campaign and approximately R$28.1 million for the Libertadores campaign.

In the Brazilian Championship, the situation is complicated. With 17 games to go, Atltico is in 7th place, with 32 points, and is 13 away from leader Palmeiras. If it promotes a great run and wins the title again – considering that the level of prizes of Series A of 2021 is maintained -, the Minas Gerais club will raise R$ 33 million in the main national competition.

In any case, adding the prizes already obtained with that of a possible third Brazilian championship, Alvinegro would end the season with R$ 71 million in rewards for sports performance. The numbers would represent a 51% drop with these revenues compared to 2021.

In the budget stipulated for 2022, Atltico detailed that it expected to raise BRL 163.3 million from awards and the sale of television rights. Therefore, a solid performance following the Brazilian Championship is essential for the Minas Gerais club to try to achieve the goal.

Brazilian Championship Awards in 2021