Érica from the first version of ‘Pantanal’, Gisela Reimann recalls nude scenes: ‘There were a lot of alligators around’ | wetland

Have you ever thought about warming up the weather with crush and, right next door, an alligator watching everything? That’s exactly what Gisela Reimann, the interpreter of Erica in the first version of Pantanal, he faced the filming alongside Paulo Gorgulho, who played José Lucas. This was one of the memories that came to light in her conversation with Marcela Fetter, the Erica of the current version of the nine o’clock soap opera, at the Encontro de Gerações do gshow.
Gisela Reimann as Ingrid, in 2022, and Érica, in 1990 in sex with José Lucas — Photo: Reproduction
Gisela, who also played Ingrid in the remake of Pantanal, remembers that she was very nervous when she was going to shoot scenes with nudity and couldn’t sleep the night before.
“The text said ‘rolling naked in the sand’, but in the end there were scenes in stages. First, we got off the boat, then we talked in the sand, then went back to the water… and it was all right away. There were a lot of alligators around, so think?! In the end, nature does the rest”, says Gisela.
Érica (Marcela Fetter) and José Lucas (Irandhir Santos) in first sex, in ‘Pantanal’ — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction
Marcela Fetter, who plays Érica in the new version, says she has no problems with her own body and was anxious about the hot sequences with Irandhir Santos, like José Lucas. “I’m detached, I’ve never gone a whole night without sleep because of that, but Irandhir and I had a lot of ideas about what it would be like. Too bad it was cloudy on the day,” she says.
Due to the inclement weather, Marcela remembers that everything went very fast and that the water was cold “like a waterfall”.
“It was a lot of ice! We recorded everything in one take, camera in the water, everyone freezing and the director soon ordered us to wrap ourselves in towels”, details the actress. “But I believe it was something more playful, even romantic and we brought a lot of that in our eyes, in our affection for each other”.
