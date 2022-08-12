Essential tremor: know the condition of Caetano and Djavan – 08/11/2022 – Equilibrium

A tremor occurs with simple tasks such as tying shoelaces, writing, playing an instrument. It usually happens in the hands, but it can be felt in the legs, larynx, voice, head, mouth and face. This condition is called essential tremor.

After rumors that Djavan had Parkinson’s, due to a rumor that circulated on the internet, he revealed that he has the condition. Caetano Veloso had also received the same diagnosis.

What is essential tremor?

According to Diogo Haddad, neurologist and coordinator of the Memory Nucleus of Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz, this movement disorder is a more common condition than is thought, and is even more prevalent than Parkinson’s disease.

“It is a condition that causes fine tremor, usually in the hands. It is a tremor associated with movement, as opposed to Parkinson’s, which is a resting tremor. “, explains the doctor.

Who is affected?

The profile of people affected by this condition, according to Chaddad Neto, is elderly, “and it is slightly more common in males”. “The incidence tends to increase with advancing age”, explains the neurosurgeon at the Beneficência Portuguesa hospital in S. Paulo.

Haddad recalls, however, that the tremor is not exclusive to any age group. Furthermore, he claims that it is a genetic condition. “It’s normal to have milder symptoms when you’re younger and more prominent when you get older.”

What makes the problem worse?

In general, essential tremor does not affect quality of life. “Usually, essential tremor is relatively mild. However, there are patients in whom the condition worsens to the point of affecting the person’s life.” The neurologist points out that nervousness can make the symptoms more intense.

Stress situations, hunger, fatigue, sleep deprivation can increase the intensity, which also occurs in situations of intense anxiety related to social situations or events. For the doctor, “stigmatization is a problem.”

According to Chaddad Neto, “there may be a significant loss of functionality, depending on the patient’s occupation”.

As for Haddad, “people who use a very fine motor part such as those who play specific instruments or do manual work such as sewing may have greater difficulty over time”.

How is the treatment done?

For cases where the condition becomes a nuisance, it is recommended to seek help from a neurologist who can indicate drug treatments to relieve symptoms.

In more severe cases, according to Diogo Haddad, it is possible to have a deep brain stimulation implant, which sends electrical impulses to a certain part of the brain.

Another treatment that a doctor may also choose is stereotaxic thalamotomy, a procedure in which an electrode is temporarily placed in the thalamus to reduce tremor.