Ethics Council unanimously approves report calling for the removal of Gabriel Monteiro’s mandate | Rio de Janeiro

You seven councilors that makes up the Ethics Council of the Chamber of Rio de Janeiro unanimously approved this Thursday (11) the final report of councilor Chico Alencar (PSOL) who asked the cassation of the mandate of councilor Gabriel Monteiro (PL) for breach of parliamentary decorum.

The former military policeman and youtuber is investigated on charges of rape, harassment and for forging videos on the internet.

After the vote, members of the Ethics Council spoke to the press about the decision. Councilman Chico Alencar, rapporteur of the case, said that the decision took place on a symbolic day.

“Today is symbolic because it is no longer my report, but that of the Chamber’s Ethics Council, and it happens on a symbolic day for democracy. A parliamentarian has an elementary duty to behave with moral elevation inside and outside the house. No one has the intention of persecuting a colleague,” he said.

With the approval by the Ethics Council, Gabriel Monteiro’s case goes to the Chamber plenary to be voted on next Tuesday (16).

The councilors will decide whether the ex-cop will be found innocent or guilty. of the charge of breach of decorum, and if guilty, what the punishment will be.

The vote in the plenary will be open and with the right to speak by parliamentarians and the defense during the session.

To revoke Gabriel Monteiro’s mandate, 34 votes are needed. In order to approve a possible suspension of mandate, it will be necessary to form an absolute majority, that is, 26 votes out of the possible 50.

Councilor’s appeal could delay the vote

Gabriel Monteiro’s defense said it will appeal to the Chamber’s Justice and Writing Committee.

“The defense will not give up. We will exhaust all appropriate remedies because it is a parliamentary right, it is a right of the defense to exhaust the appeal”, said Sandro Figueiredo, a lawyer for Monteiro.

If the defense actually appeals, it buys time before the plenary vote. The report would be analyzed by all councilors next Tuesday (16), but the defense has until Monday (15) to present its appeal to the Justice Commission.

The Chamber’s bylaws provide that the convening of the commission must be made with 48 hours in advance. Thus, even if the committee rejects the appeal, the vote on the maintenance or cancellation of Gabriel Monteiro’s mandate can only take place from the next Thursday (18).

‘Unquestionably serious acts’

The final report cites that the acts practiced by Monteiro “are unquestionably serious” and that the “exercise of a public mandate is respect for the dignity, especially of the most vulnerable, and not a posture of manipulation, arrogance and bossy”.

Chico Alencar stated in his report that the facts narrated in the complaint, such as the editing and manipulation of videos, violations of the Child and Adolescent Statute (ECA), including sexual crimes, aggression and intimidation practiced by the parliamentarian against former advisors and citizens, among others, constitute reason for the mayor’s impeachment.

Gabriel asked for filing

Before this Thursday’s vote, councilor Gabriel Monteiro had the chance to include in the process his closing arguments about the accusations made in the document produced by Chico Alencar.

The congressman’s defense filed a 47-page document to refute the rapporteur’s allegations. In his support, Gabriel says that is the subject of an accusatory piecenot a report.

“The learned parliamentarian acts in the report and in the process as a party, who seeks at all times to demonstrate his reason and his expectations, which, to the best of our knowledge, is not his role in the legal process”, he writes.

Afterwards, the investigated councilor criticizes the fact that new accusations have been added to the process by the rapporteur, claiming that they are not part of the complaint, and could not be used to justify the accused’s sentence.

Gabriel ends the document by asking:

receipt of closing arguments;

the making of a new report by the rapporteur, giving back the defense period for new allegations, since there are in that document accusations that were not instructed in the present process, making it impossible to fully act defensively;

that the presence of defense lawyers and the parliamentarian himself be granted in the final discussions of the collegiate ethics council;

the dismissal in totum of the representation made against councilor Gabriel Monteiro, with its consequent shelving, under the terms of resolution 1.133/09.

In his speech after the Ethics Council vote, councilman Chico Alencar also spoke about Monteiro’s closing allegations.

“The vote took place by analyzing point by point of the councilor’s closing arguments. The first of them and that I would like to explain here is that what was delivered was not a report, but an opinion with the report of what happened, with contextualization and the facts important sides”, he said.

In the sequence, he said that the most serious, most horrible point of the accusations surrounding Monteiro is the fact that he filmed sex with a minor, at the time 15 years old.

“It is a fact that is highly offensive to parliamentary practice. In addition to the proven humiliation of a homeless person, the orientation for a minor to speak according to what the editor, in this case the councilman himself, asked for a monetized channel. public figure that democracy does not support”, he said.

Councilman remembered the case ‘Mamãe Falai’

Chico Alencar ended his speech remembering the case of São Paulo state deputy Arthur do Val, Mamãe Falei, who was impeached after sexist speeches directed at Ukrainian women.

“Deputy Mamãe Falei, who is also a youtuber, for facts that can be considered less serious, was impeached by the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo. I hope that Rio de Janeiro lives up to it”, he said.

If he is impeached at the end of the process, Gabriel will lose his mandate. However, due to the deadline for registering his probable candidacy, the impeachment may not prevent him from running for a seat in the legislature in this year’s elections.

Understand the next steps

After the Ethics Council’s decision on the final report produced by Chico Alencar with the recommendation for cassation, the case is now going to the Board of Directors of the Chamber to be included as a Draft Resolution on the Agenda following the meeting.

That is, the plenary of the Chamber will decide next Tuesday (16) whether Gabriel Monteiro will be found innocent or guilty of the accusation of breach of decorum, and if he is guilty, what will be the punishment.

Voting in the plenary will be open and with the right to speak for parliamentarians and the defense during the session, but only 50 councilors will be able to vote, as Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicans) asked to be excused from office to deal with private matters.

Former employees of councilor Gabriel Monteiro reported episodes of moral and sexual harassment, physical aggression and claimed that some of his videos posted on social networks were forged.

The allegations were made in a report by Fantástico, aired on March 27. The following month, TV Globo had access to new allegations of rape against the congressman. Three different women, with similar histories of consensual relationships that ended in violence.

In May, councilor Gabriel Monteiro became a defendant after the Justice accepted the complaint made in April by the Public Ministry (MPRJ) for footage made by him of sexual relations with a teenager.

The MP narrates that the two exchanged messages and that, at one point, Gabriel invited the teenager to go to his mansion, in a luxury condominium in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio.

Also according to the prosecution, five months after the first meeting, the congressman used his cell phone to film the teenager while they had sex.

Also in April, Gabriel Monteiro was the target of an operation by the Civil Police to investigate precisely the leak of intimate videos with a teenager.

At the end of June, the MPRJ also denounced the councilor for sexual harassment and sexual harassment. On July 5, the Court accepted the complaint and Gabriel also became a defendant in this process.

In this case, the investigation investigated possible crimes of sexual harassment and sexual harassment against the parliamentarian’s former advisor Luiza Caroline Bezerra Batista26 years old.

In the complaint, the prosecutor Lenita Machado Tedesco mentions that the former advisor was constantly constrained to participate in modified videos, “not being able to complain about them”, since she was threatened with dismissal.

What does the councilor’s defense say?

At the time of the complaints, defense lawyers for councilor Gabriel Monteiro commented, in a note, on the video of the parliamentarian with a minor.

“The lawyers of councilor Gabriel Monteiro stated that delegate Luis Maurício Armond stated that the minor who appears in the video confirmed in a statement that he told the parliamentarian that he was 18 years old and that there is an ongoing investigation where Rafael Sorrilha’s connection with the former advisors who accuse Gabriel Monteiro, making it clear that all the complaints were motivated by the arrest made against the businessman when he offered money to the councilman not to disclose the trailer mafia”.