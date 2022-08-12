“Every day I talk”; Felipão does not hide and reveals the possibility of coaching Athletico next season

Athletico is in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores da América, something that hasn’t happened since 2005. The Felipão-style Hurricane, who specializes in this competition, qualified in a heroic way by beating Estudiantes, from Argentina 1-0, in La Plata, with a goal from Vitor Roque in stoppage time. The goal came after Terans, who, like the 17-year-old striker, replaced Alex Santana and in a ball dispute with the Argentine team’s defense led to a cross for the new Brazilian jewel to score the only goal of the match.

Now, Athletico will have nothing less than the best team in the competition in the semifinals: Palmeiras. The teams will face each other on August 30th, at Arena da Baixada and on September 6th, at Allianz Parque in the return match. It is worth remembering that the team from Paraná has already dueled with the Paulistas in a continental tournament this season. In March, Rubro-Negro lost the Recopa Sul-Americana title after drawing 2-2 with Verdão at Arena da Baixada and, the following week, being defeated by Abel Ferreira’s team 2-0 at Allianz Parque.

In a press conference after the match, Felipão stated that it was one of the most emblematic victories of his career as a coach, preached respect to Palmeiras in the semifinal and confirmed that he will no longer command Hurricane and will end his coaching career after the end of this season. “I don’t know what my new role is like. Every day I talk to several people inside the club. A number of things I have to learn. I will hardly continue, because if I get any title with this group I have to stop. The family also asks for this. Possibly someone from the commission will take over at the end of the year. But I also don’t know if my family will let”, said the commander, who ended the press conference by sending a message to the crowd.

“We are showing the Athletico fans that they can trust and come with us. It was one of the most iconic victories of my career.will”. Said the coach who has already summoned the crowd for the decision of the Copa do Brasil against Flamengo and for the match against Palmeiras, on August 30th, both at the Arena da Baixada.