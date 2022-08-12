‘Everyone is afraid’: the Russian billionaire who dares to denounce Putin

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on ‘Everyone is afraid’: the Russian billionaire who dares to denounce Putin 1 Views

  • Michael Race
  • BBC News reporter

Boris Mints in 2016

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Boris Mints now lives in the UK

Boris Mints is one of the few Russian billionaires to speak out against the Russian invasion of Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin.

Most prominent people in the country remain silent about the war, avoiding criticism of the Kremlin.

There’s a simple explanation, according to Mints: “They’re all scared.”

The Kremlin has a reputation for repressing Putin’s critics. Unauthorized protests have been banned in the country since 2014.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

“Ideal is not to take a loan” says Bolsonaro, after APPROVING the CONSIGNMENT of AUXÍLIO BRASIL

After sanctioning the loan consigned from Aid Brazilthe President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonarosaid that, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved