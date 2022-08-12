‘Everything he does is to protect Irma and the baby’

The relationship between Irma (Camila Morgado) and Trindade (Gabriel Sater) will be shaken in the next chapters of “Pantanal”. When Jove’s aunt (Jesuíta Barbosa) returns from her trip to Rio, the farmhand asks “his princess” to forget about him and says that it will be better for her and her son if he leaves the farm. Not only does the redhead find the guitarist’s coldness strange, but the soap opera’s audience has also been wondering why the guy will act like that. Those who follow the plot hope for a different outcome than the first version, when the couple does not end up together. In both editions of the serial, the boy mysteriously disappears. But what will happen this time with the lives of the two is the real “question of the million”, as Gabriel himself says.

— When I saw the original telenovela it was a shock for me (the departure of Trindade), very painful. I loved the couple — recalls the actor, detailing how this moment will be in the second version: — The events of the character are unfolding so that some of the situations that will come are well chewed and, thus, there is no doubt about the nature his. Everything Trindade does from now on is to protect both of them (Irma and the baby).

Even the hashtag on social networks, the fan clubs of the couple “Trirma” (a combination of the names Irma and Trindade) have already created so that the plot of the characters in the current version is different from that portrayed by Benedito Ruy Barbosa in 1990. And Gabriel is part of this crowd.

— There’s a lot of water to roll, but this final path, if I could choose, would be another way — emphasizes Gabriel, making suspense: — The “finals” have not yet been recorded. It was not revealed to me precisely so as not to miss the surprise.

‘Pantanal’: Irma (Camila Morgado) and Trindade (Gabriel Sater) Photo: João Miguel Júnior/Rede Globo/Disclosure

At the time of the extinct TV Manchete, Trindade was played by Almir Sater, Gabriel’s father and current joker in this version. At the time, the actor had to leave the recordings because he was committed to another production.

— My father went to do “The story of Ana Raio and Zé Trovão”. This time, from the beginning, I told Bruno Luperi (responsible for the remake): “I’m not in a hurry, I don’t want to go out to do a show first, I’ll do it later. I want to stay as long as I can in the soap opera” —says the actor, grateful for the role: — The feeling of gratitude is above any path that may arise with this character. Of any outcome that might make me sad.

Massive success in music

In addition to the intense recordings, Gabriel still works hard to fulfill his concert schedule and his career in music.

— I shouldn’t even stop to take a vacation with the completion of “Pantanal” — highlights he, who today releases “Tereré”, the sixth song of the new album, “Erva doce”.

Gabriel Sater releases ‘Tereré’, sixth song from the album ‘Erva doce’

The feuilleton, in addition to giving him inspiration (he composed eight instrumental themes on the viola for Trindade), also helped in the dissemination of works:

“I had never experienced what I am experiencing. Of course, it’s 22 years of building a focused, often independent, artistic career. I did the first soap opera, musical, movie and it has improved a lot. But now, for the first time in my career, I am experiencing something of this magnitude.

“Amor de Índio”, which is also part of the new album, has already passed one million plays on platforms such as Youtube and Spotify. The single is the theme of Jove and Juma (Alanis Guillen) in the soap opera. As a future project, he puts forward a wish:

— I love “Cavalo Preto” and I’m thinking of recording this song because there are a lot of people asking for it. I still have to study to see how this copyright issue is going to be, which is quite complicated at times.